April 14, 2023

Mitsotakis: The Implementation of SYRIZA Measures Would Lead Us to a Fourth Memorandum

April 14, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ΣΥΝΕΝΤΕΥΞΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΥ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΣΤΟΝ ΣΚΑΪ ΚΑΙ ΣΤΟΝ ΓΙΩΡΓΟ ΑΥΤΙΑ (ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on SKAI TV, Saturday 8 April 2023 (DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PRIME MINISTER'S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – “We claim absolute majority in order to continue on the same path. Especially today, in an uncertain international environment and with an unpredictable neighbor, Greece needs a stable steering wheel and a clear course. A government that will be able to decide quickly and act in a coordinated way,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in an interview with “Parapolitika” newspaper on Friday.

Referring to the outcome of the elections, the prime minister pointed out that “wrong choices can lead the country back to new adventures, which we all want to forget.”

Mitsotakis accused SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras saying that if “Mr. Tsipras tries to implement even a part of what he has announced, the country will immediately return to a new memorandum” and noted that what Mr. Tsipras has announced, “quite simply, cannot be financed today by a country that is in the eurozone and has to comply with fiscal rules. The implementation of the measures would certainly lead us to a fourth memorandum.”

