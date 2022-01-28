x

January 28, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 0ºF

ATHENS 0ºF

Politics

Mitsotakis: The Effort to Build an Effective State Is Constant, Non-Negotiable

January 28, 2022
By Athens News Agency
[349824] ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΤΗΣ ΠτΔ ΚΑΤ. ΣΑΚΕΛΛΑΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΥ ΜΕ ΤΟΝ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟ ΚΥΡ. ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ (ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets with President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Friday. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bolari)

ATHENS – The problems caused by the ‘Elpis’ snowstorm were the first topic touched upon in a meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Friday.

“What I want to stress is that the effort to build a resilient and effective state is constant and a non-negotiable priority for this government. There will be setbacks and there will be mistakes that we must always courageously recognise, chiefly so that we can learn from our mistakes and constantly become better,” the prime minister said.

At the same time, he defended the work done in civil protection in the 30 months of his government, saying it had laid the foundations in terms of processes, equipment and training for Greece to be prepared for unexpected phenomena.

Replying, President Sakellaropoulou noted that the “fires in the summer and the recent bad weather have taught us that the country must as soon as possible acquire or rather establish a modern and effective system of crisis management. Crises that, as science now accepts are linked to climate change and are unfortunately expected to show an increasing trend in the future.”

She noted that this model must be in a position to provide citizens with safety and protection, both in terms of prevention and in mitigating the impact of the expected repercussions of such crises, as well as when such phenomena occur.

“I realise that there are many things that need to be done but they are absolutely essential,” she added, while noting that it was equally important for citizens to cooperate with state and local government mechanisms in dealing with the problems. The president also said that congratulations and thanks were due to the personnel that responded to assist citizens in difficulty, while she stressed the work done by volunteers for vulnerable groups, such as the homeless.

Mitsotakis also thanked the personnel of state mechanisms, the armed forces and volunteers that assisted in the response to the ‘Elpis’ snowstorm, adding that the important thing was to learn from our mistakes.

“I wish to stress that with regard to restoring power we moved much more quickly than we had in response to ‘Medea’ because we realised then that there were weaknesses in our planning and because we had made sure that a great many more crews were mobilised to deal with a problem that arises during every major snowstorm [as a result of fallen trees],” he said. There were 200,000 households without power on Monday night and electricity was restored much faster than for last year’s “Medea” snowstorm, he added.

The prime minister explained that emphasis had been given to keeping the Athens-Lamia highway open, where problems had occurred before, but the problems had unfortunately also arisen on Attiki Odos “for reasons that I think have been explained”.

JPMorgan investment a vote of confidence in the Greek economy’s prospects

The prime minister also spoke about the JPMorgan & Chase investment in a Greek business, briefing the president on his meeting with the bank’s President and CEO Jamie Dimon on Thursday.

“[JPMorgan] has decided to make a very significant and very large investment in our country, which I believe signals this bank’s active vote of confidence in the prospects of the Greek economy,” Mitsotakis said. The decision to invest in the Greek company “shows the dynamism that today exists in this ecosystem of Greek startup companies,” he noted, expressing hope that other Greek startups will see a similar outcome.

The prime minister acknowledged the problems that exist, such as the high prices, inflationary pressures and price hikes in energy, noting that the government was obliged to ensure that the growth which occurred benefited all Greeks and that “no one will be left behind”.

“For this reason, the government will remain fully consistent in its policy of supporting the available income of all citizens in order to deal more effectively with this wave of price hikes, which we hope will be temporary but which no one can predict with absolute accuracy when it will end,” he added, saying this would be achieved by reducing taxes, which was a core government policy, and by raising wages.

“I want to repeat the government’s commitment that on May 1, earlier than we had planned, it will proceed with a not insignificant, much larger, increase of the minimum wage in relation to that we have already implemented since January 1,” he said.

He ended by again expressing confidence in the medium and long-term prospects of the Greek economy, as reflected in the decisions of major foreign investors to invest in Greece.

RELATED

Politics
Greek Lawmakers to Debate Censure Motion Over Snowstorm

ATHENS — Greek lawmakers are to begin a three-day debate on Friday on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days.

Politics
Oikonomou: Motion of Censure a First-Class Opportunity for Greeks to Hear What Happened
Politics
Mitsotakis Speaks on the Phone with German Chancellor Scholz

Top Stories

Associations

ASTORIA – The Pancyprian Choir of NY held its first meeting of 2022 and shared best wishes for the New Year with their annual cutting of the traditional vasilopita at Dionysos Taverna in Astoria on January 24.

Associations

BRONX, NY – In a festive atmosphere, the traditional cutting of the vasilopita was held by the Northern Chios Society of Pelineon Agia Markella in the community hall of Zoodohos Peghe Greek Orthodox Church in the Bronx on January 23.

Society

ATHENS – A major snow storm that had been predicted for days still caught residents in Greece offguard and the New Democracy government scrambling for answers as to why motorists were stuck for hours on major roads.

Politics

Associations

Video

Prosecutors in Floyd Killing Probe Use-of-Force Training

ST. PAUL, Minn — Prosecutors in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers in George Floyd's killing probed the department's training on use of force, a key issue at the heart of charges that the officers violated Floyd's civil rights.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings