Meeting President, Mitsotakis Lauds Deal to Get US F-35 Fighter Jets

January 29, 2024
By The National Herald
[366812] ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΤΗΣ ΠτΔ ΚΑΤΕΡΙΝΑΣ ΣΑΚΕΛΛΑΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΥ ΜΕ ΤΟΝ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ (ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou and informed her about the important developments over the weekend in matters concerning Greece's foreign and defence policy, on Monday, January 29, 2024. (Photo by GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Meeting President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the US State Department’s approval of a deal to sell Greece up to 40 F-35 fighter jets showed how strong ties are between the countries.

He referred to a letter from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, saying that these developments “confirm the strategic depth of relations between the US and Greece,” after earlier resigning a military cooperation deal.

But at the same time there is worry amongst the Hellenic Caucus in the US Congress and Greek-American groups that a simultaneous plan to sell Turkey more F-16 fighter jets could be used against Greece in a conflict.

The Congress must approve the deal and Mitsotakis said the F-35 pact  “is a tangible confirmation that a credible and dynamic foreign policy can have a very significant impact on the future fortification of the country, especially in enhancing its deterrent capability.”

After the US Congress gives its expected approval, the negotiation will begin for the acquisition of up to 40 F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters and related equipment, which is estimated to cost $8.6 billion.

Besides the F-35’s noted in Blinken’s letter, Greece will also receive two C-130 transport aircraft, 10 EDA engines for P-3 aircraft, 60 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, and patrol boats and wants to acquire Blackhawk helicopters.

President Sakellaropoulou said the deal will “reinforce (Greece’s) role as a factor of stability in the region,” as Mitsotakis – who signed a nonbinding agreement with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to improve relations – is nonetheless building up Greece’s arsenal of weapons.

