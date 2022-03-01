x

March 1, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.12 USD

NYC 39ºF

ATHENS 48ºF

Politics

Mitsotakis Tells Advisors Again: No Early Elections in Greece

March 1, 2022
By The National Herald
Mitsotakis
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiorgos Kontarinis)

ATHENS – Russia’s invasion of Ukaine has pushed some of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ advisors to urge him to call early elections to take advantage of his stance opposing Russia, but he was said to reject it.

Mitsotakis has repeatedly resisted any idea of calling snap polls before his New Democracy government’s term ends in July, 2023, including from the major opposition SYRIZA which has criticized his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economy.

Polls constantly show that Mitsotakis holds leads up to 10-14 percent despite the relentless sniping from his rivals which have failed to make a dent, the premier also holding a big advantage over the leftist leader Alexis Tsipras directly.

Some advisers want the prime minister to call elections before the summer, especially because of the Ukraine crisis or in case there is another natural disaster in the summer or Turkey steps up provocations, said Kathimerini.

But some also said he should call for the elections this autumn because goverments tend not to be productive in the immediate run-up to polls, said Kathimerini about the inner-party debate.

Mitsotakis though said he’s also waiting for the effect of huge loans and grants from the European Union to deal with the pandemic and other bloc programs providing subsidies that voters tend to see as government handouts.

RELATED

Society
Greece Reports 17,176 New COVID Cases on Tuesday, 52 Deaths

ATHENS - Greece confirmed 17,176 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 36 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Tuesday.

Politics
SYRIZA Opposes Greek Arms to Help Ukraine Battle Russian Invasion
Society
First Refugees from Ukraine Arrive in Athens

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

The National Herald in the Heart of Kyiv (Video)

KYIV – The National Herald is in the heart of Kyiv with Tassos Tsiamis who lives in Ukraine.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings