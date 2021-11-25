x

November 25, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 41ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Politics

Mitsotakis Stresses Importance of Asia-Europe Partnership

November 25, 2021
By Athens News Agency
Mitsotakis
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiorgos Kontarinis)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stressed the importance of the Asia-Europe partnership and the need to strengthen cooperation during the 13th Summit of the “Europe-Asia Meeting” (ASEM), which is being held online, on Thursday.

During his speech, the prime minister focused on the global challenge posed by the climate crisis and presented Greece’s initiatives for a green transformation and sustainable growth, both nationally and internationally. He made a special reference to the initiative for “clean energy” islands (GR-eco islands initiative), as well as the establishment of a dedicated Climate Crisis Ministry.

Mitsotakis also referred to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for a Greek-Egyptian subsea electricity interconnection and stressed that this agreement turns Greece into a hub for green energy.

The prime minister praised Greece’s geostrategic position and stressed that Greece can be a gateway to the European market for green hydrogen produced in the Middle East and North Africa. In addition, he focused on the leading role of Greek-owned shipping in world trade and, in particular, on the Asia-Europe interconnection.

The ASEM summit is attended every two years by the leaders of 51 European and Asian countries, representing 60 pct of the world’s population, 65 pct of the global GDP, 55 pct of world trade and 70 pct of global tourism. This year’s ASEM, organised by Cambodia, focuses on strengthening multilateral cooperation for common development.

RELATED

Society
Germany Latest Country to Pass 100,000 Deaths from COVID-19

BERLIN — Official figures released Thursday show Germany has become the latest country to surpass 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Society
Channel Deaths Fuel UK-France Tensions Over Migrant Boats
Politics
Oikonomou Stresses Greece’s Strategy to Keep Economy Fully Operational

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

Church

ATHENS - The President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou welcomed Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew (Vartholomeos) at the Presidential Mansion on Tuesday and congratulated him on his 30th anniversary as Ecumenical Patriarch.

Politics

ANKARA - Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has stepped up rising provocations, blaming Greece for aggression as tension between the countries rises in the dispute over the seas in the Aegean and East Mediterranean.

Politics

NEW YORK – The Greek-American community is deeply concerned about recent strong pro-Turkish statements of the newly-elected Mayor of New York, Eric Adams, in the context of his interview with the Turkish news agency Anadolu, in which he went far beyond the limits of diplomatic communications.

Society

Politics

Video

Review: The Sunny, Shaggy “Licorice Pizza” Soaks Up the ’70s

It's school picture day at a high school in Southern California's San Fernando Valley in the opening scene of Paul Thomas Anderson's 1970s-set "Licorice Pizza.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings