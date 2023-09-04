Mitsotakis Spurs Blocked Reunification Talks Resumption on Cyprus

Politics

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, center, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu join hands, after their meeting at the presidential palace, in Nicosia, Cyprus, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. Israel's prime minister is floating the idea of building infrastructure projects such as a fiber optic cable linking countries in Asia and the Arabian Peninsula with Europe through Israel and Cyprus. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, Pool)

NICOSIA – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is pushing for unity talks on Cyprus to start again, six years after they broke off, although it has been rejected by the Turkish-Cypriot occupied side and Turkey.

The northern third of the island has been held since unlawful 1974 Turkish invasions that resulted in Turkish-Cypriots declaring a republic that no other country in the world apart from Turkey recognizes.

Mitsotakis – while on Cyprus for talks with President Nicos Christodoulides and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to talk primarily about establishing an energy corridor between them – said reunification is the only option.

“Greece will consistently support this stance,” Mitsotakis said, noting that Greece and Turkey are in a rapprochement for now that could be used to try to persuade Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to soften his stance.

But Erdogan and Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar have dismissed any idea of reunification and insisted only that the United Nations and world accept the rogue state where Turkey keeps 35,000 troops.

The legitimate Greek-Cypriot government is a member of the European Union that Turkey has been trying fruitlessly to join since 2005, prospects worsening under the authoritarian rule of Erdogan, whose policies Tatar follows.

He also noted that Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis will visit Ankara to talk to his counterpart there although Turkey has already declared Cyprus off the table despite the easing of tensions with Greece.