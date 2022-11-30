x

November 30, 2022

Politics

Mitsotakis Speaks on the Phone with Meloni; Focus on Bilateral Relations

November 30, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Italy Politics
FILE - Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni talks to journalists during a press conference to present the 2023 proposed budget in Rome, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday spoke on the phone with his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, whom he congratulated on assuming her duties.

During the conversation, according to sources, Mitsotakis and Meloni proceeded to a brief overview of bilateral relations, while emphasizing the prospects of strengthening cooperation and coordination in areas of mutual interest, such as the energy crisis and migration, as well as the common challenges faced by Greece and Italy as Mediterranean countries.

They also agreed on a continuous and meaningful exchange of views on issues of mutual interest within the framework of the European Union, in view of the next European Council on 15 December. Finally, they agreed to meet as soon as possible.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

‘In the Wine Dark Sea’ Documentary on Wines of Crete Now on Prime Video

BALTIMORE, MD – Wine Cellar Stories Productions announced the release of ‘In the Wine Dark Sea,’ the exciting new wine documentary by Chrisa Giorgi, featuring Master of Wine Konstantinos Lazarakis and 11 winemakers from Crete, Greece.

