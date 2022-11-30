Mitsotakis Speaks on the Phone with Meloni; Focus on Bilateral Relations

Politics

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday spoke on the phone with his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, whom he congratulated on assuming her duties.

During the conversation, according to sources, Mitsotakis and Meloni proceeded to a brief overview of bilateral relations, while emphasizing the prospects of strengthening cooperation and coordination in areas of mutual interest, such as the energy crisis and migration, as well as the common challenges faced by Greece and Italy as Mediterranean countries.

They also agreed on a continuous and meaningful exchange of views on issues of mutual interest within the framework of the European Union, in view of the next European Council on 15 December. Finally, they agreed to meet as soon as possible.