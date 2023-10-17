x

October 17, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 53ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

Politics

Mitsotakis Sounds Alarm Bell About Greece’s Fast-Shrinking Population

October 17, 2023
By The National Herald
[364305] ΟΜΙΛΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΥ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΣΤΟ ΣΥΝΕΔΡΙΟ
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, addressed the conference "Demographics 2023, Time for Action" on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. (Photo by GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – With one birth for every two deaths now a trend in Greece, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said it’s time to be anxious about what that means for the country’s graying future and its fate.

Speaking at a conference Demographics 2023: Time for Action, he said that the fast-shrinking population is an “existential bet for our future,” with people faced with a high cost of living not having children.

His New Democracy government has 2,000 euro ($2111) bonuses for each child born but the incentive has failed to be persuasive and each year there are fewer workers to pay the pensions of current beneficiaries.

That’s put an enormous strain on a Social Security system already underfunded by businesses avoiding paying into it, leaving the crush on salaried workers, the middle-class and state workers paid through taxes.

“The pandemic certainly played its role, but we have to look at the long-term trends and these are extremely worrying,” he said about the waning COVID-19 Coronavirus although the trend began long before that.

“In Greece, however, there are also some special conditions,” he said, reported the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency AMNA, as the government is trying to find ways to convince people to have children.

“The truth is that today our people are among the most elderly in Europe. In the last five years, Greek women aged 20-40 have decreased by 150,000 as a result of a decline in births that actually started in the 1980s,” he said.

“It has peaks in specific areas and this means that national strategies are not sufficient and … local provisions are also needed … the overall demographic collapse literally becoming an existential bet for our future,” he said.

The establishment of the Ministry of Social Cohesion and Family was a response to that challenge, he said, but with rents also rising out of reach for many, people have put off having families.

RELATED

Society
Greece Fifth Most Expensive Airbnb Rental Destination in Europe

ATHENS - On a path for a record tourism year, Greece ranked fifth on a list of European countries for the most expensive average daily rates for Airbnb short term rentals at 203 euros ($214.

Society
More Luxury Residences Planned for Athens’ Ellinikon Seaside Site
Economy
Analysis: The Two Keys to Achieving 3.0% GDP Growth in 2024

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.