Mitsotakis Sounds Alarm Bell About Greece’s Fast-Shrinking Population

Politics

ATHENS – With one birth for every two deaths now a trend in Greece, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said it’s time to be anxious about what that means for the country’s graying future and its fate.

Speaking at a conference Demographics 2023: Time for Action, he said that the fast-shrinking population is an “existential bet for our future,” with people faced with a high cost of living not having children.

His New Democracy government has 2,000 euro ($2111) bonuses for each child born but the incentive has failed to be persuasive and each year there are fewer workers to pay the pensions of current beneficiaries.

That’s put an enormous strain on a Social Security system already underfunded by businesses avoiding paying into it, leaving the crush on salaried workers, the middle-class and state workers paid through taxes.

“The pandemic certainly played its role, but we have to look at the long-term trends and these are extremely worrying,” he said about the waning COVID-19 Coronavirus although the trend began long before that.

“In Greece, however, there are also some special conditions,” he said, reported the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency AMNA, as the government is trying to find ways to convince people to have children.

“The truth is that today our people are among the most elderly in Europe. In the last five years, Greek women aged 20-40 have decreased by 150,000 as a result of a decline in births that actually started in the 1980s,” he said.

“It has peaks in specific areas and this means that national strategies are not sufficient and … local provisions are also needed … the overall demographic collapse literally becoming an existential bet for our future,” he said.

The establishment of the Ministry of Social Cohesion and Family was a response to that challenge, he said, but with rents also rising out of reach for many, people have put off having families.