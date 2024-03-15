Mitsotakis‘ Schedule Not Yet Finalized

Politics

ATHENS – Despite the information that came to light on March 13, beginning with the relevant reference made by U.S. Ambassador to the Greece George J. Tsounis, the trip of the Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis to the United States and his meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House have not been finalized The National Herald’s sources.

The above information seems, however, to be confirmed by the cautious statements of the Prime Minister himself to journalists on the sidelines of the civil protection event that evening. “If we receive an invitation, we will respond,” Mitsotakis said, noting that he would only go to Washington for a bilateral meeting. When asked if his trip is influenced by the fact that the United States will hold presidential elections in November, he replied “not at all.” As for the possible dates of his visit (with April 3rd and 4th appearing to be the most likely), Mitsotakis, although he was asked, made no mention of the matter and simply said that “the only certain thing is that I will be here for the New Democracy conference,” which will take place from April 5-7 in Athens.

Government sources stated that “we are in discussions; we have not yet received any confirmation for any date.” Earlier, Ambassador Tsunis, who was in Alexandroupolis for a conference, revealed that the meeting has been scheduled for April. If the trip does take place, it will be Mitsotakis’ third visit to the White House as Prime Minister. The meeting will come at a critical juncture for both sides. President Biden, who is in an electoral showdown with Donald Trump, expects support from the Greek-American community. Mitsotakis, who is facing European Parliament elections this spring, seeks the active involvement of the Diaspora through the new postal voting procedures. In any case, a new visit by the Prime Minister to the capital of the United States will be another milestone indicating the excellent state of Athens-Washington relations.

The United States recognizes that Greece is a pillar of stability and security in a critical region on the world map. They recognize that Greece is a strong ally, with a dynamic role within the European Union and NATO. It should be noted, however, that despite the fact that the meeting, if it finally takes place, will take occur just a few months before the American elections, the Greek side has not expressed a preference. “Trump or Biden?” Mitsotakis was asked during his recent interview on SKAI, to which he replied: “Whoever the American people choose, we will respect their choice, obviously. Greek-American relations are so strong at this point that I don’t believe they will deviate from the track they are on, regardless of who is elected president.”