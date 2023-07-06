x

Mitsotakis Says Will Move to Legalize Same Sex Marriage in Greece

July 6, 2023
By The National Herald
Pride Month Gallery
(AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis, file)

ATHENS – In an unexpected move, newly re-elected Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said his New Democracy government will legalize same-sex marriage, a vow that had been made by the major opposition SYRIZA if it won.

The pledge was seen as a victory for LGBTQ rights that’s opposed by many conservative governments in the European Union. “Same-sex marriage will happen at some point and it’s part of our strategy,” Mitsotakis said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “Greek society is much more ready and mature.”

https://time.com/6292128/greece-same-sex-marriage/

Like most EU countries, Greece recognizes same-sex unions in some form but stops shy of supporting full marriage but has advanced in LGBTQ rights rankings under Mitsotakis’ conservative government, now in its second term.

He pushed for change in 2021 in naming a committee to draft a national strategy for improving LGBTQ rights and has pushed others reforms, including lifting a ban on homosexual men making blood donations and ending the practice of so-called sex normalizing surgeries on children.

Same-sex civil partnerships were legally recognized in Greece in 2015 and gender identity in 2017, but progress on other issues had been piecemeal until Mitsotakis came to power in 2019, noted Time magazine.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

