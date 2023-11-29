Mitsotakis Says Sunak’s Parthenon Snub Won’t Hurt Greece-UK Ties

Politics

Talking to President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Wednesday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that the cancellation by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of their meeting in London will not affect Greek-British relations in the long-term. (Photo by GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is annoyed over British Premier Rushi Sunak refusing to meet him after the Greek leader griped about the stolen Parthenon Marbles, but said that it won’t affect relations between the countries.

Mitsotakis had given an interview with the BBC while in London and said the British Museum’s insistence on keeping friezes from the Parthenon was like “cutting the Mona Lisa in half.”

The British side said that it broke a promise by Greece not to raise the subject – which the New Democracy government denied – but it set off a diplomatic incident and row that saw Greek politicians pillory Sunak for an insult.

“This unfortunate incident… will not affect Greek-British relations. It had a positive aspect, as our just request for the reunification of the sculptures gained even greater publicity,” he said.

That came while meeting President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, who said that, “The reunification of the sculptures, a request made since the establishment of the state, has garnered understanding from the international community and the British public, marking a significant gain. The just demand of our country will find a response.”

That added to the uncertainty of Greece’s position though as the British Museum offered a loan and Mitsotakis using the term “reunification,” instead of demanding the outright return of the Marbles, which the museum refused.

While the flap garnered outrage and headlines, Mitsotakis tried to brush it off and said that, “It will not affect the Greek-British relations in the long term. It is a relationship with historical depth.”

“The PM did not say something new. Greece’s positions on the Parthenon sculptures issue are known,” said Aristotelia Peloni, an advisor Mitsotakis on international policy. “Disagreeing on certain issues does not mean that we cannot talk,” she said.

A British Museum trustee, speaking anonymously, told Kathimerini that

“Discussions with Greece about a Parthenon Partnership are on-going and constructive,” without adding any details about the secret discussions.

“We believe that this kind of long term partnership would strike the right balance between sharing our greatest objects with audiences around the world, and maintaining the integrity of the incredible collection we hold at the museum,” the spokesperson said.

Museum Chairman George Osborne has repeated his offer to have the marbles loaned to Greece in batches – later to be shipped back – but only if Greece gives up ownership claims and puts up other artifacts to be held hostage.

Later, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and his Greek counterpart George Gerapetritis met on the sidelines of a NATO ministers’ meeting in Brussels, Greek diplomats said.

“The two ministers agreed that there is need for cooperation to safeguard the Greece-UK bilateral relations and tackle the common challenges,” one of the diplomats reportedly said.

Ed Vaizey, a former Conservative culture minister who advises the Parthenon Project, which wants the Marbles reunified in Athens – without Britain and Greece needing to agree on who owns them, said Sunak made a “plot twist.”

“The Prime minister has put himself at the front and center of row that he didn’t really need to put himself at the front and center of,” Vaizey told Sky News. “I don’t think the Prime Minister needed really to intervene in this way and it hasn’t particularly helped our relationships with Greece.”