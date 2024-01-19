Mitsotakis Says Same-Sex Marriage Bill Will Have February Vote (Video)

x

January 19, 2024

Mitsotakis Says Same-Sex Marriage Bill Will Have February Vote

January 19, 2024
By The National Herald
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in an interview on Bloomberg TV with Francine Lacqua on Friday, January 19, 2024.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in an interview on Bloomberg TV with Francine Lacqua on Friday, January 19, 2024. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PRIME MINISTER'S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

DAVOS – Keeping to his pledge, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he will bring a same-sex marriage bill before Parliament in February, where it’s expected to pass although members of his New Democracy may abstain.

He was speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, telling Bloomberg TV’s Francine Lacqua that the draft law “will be submitted to the next cabinet meeting next week.”

The proposal has split his party after earlier reports indicated that only a handful of the 158 Conservatives in the 300-member body were in favor of same-sex marriage and a top advisor said threatened to quit over it.

The measure would allow civil marriages for same-sex couples as the Greek Church objects to it, and also adoptions but would not let them use surrogate mothers to produce a child.

But it has the support of the major rival SYRIZA whose leader, Stefanos Kasselakis, is gay and had to go to the United States to marry his partner, American nurse Tyler McBeth.

Kasselakis, a Greek-American businessman, had said he would submit his own version of same-sex marriage as he and his partner wanted to use a surrogate mother but withdrew it to back Mitsotakis’ idea, reluctantly.

“I’m very optimistic that it will become Greek law within the first two weeks of the month of February,” Mitsotakis said. “What I have to openly say is that these are important issues for certain citizens …. Until now we have had a healthy discussion.”

He added that, “We have explained the issue regarding equality in marriage and we must protect the rights of the children that already exist. It is a fact, it is reality, and ultimately I think that this must be the result of legislation of the Hellenic Parliament,” Mitsotakis said.

