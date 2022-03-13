x

March 13, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 27ºF

ATHENS 45ºF

Politics

Mitsotakis Says Russia’s Ukraine Invasion Woke Up EU Defense

March 13, 2022
By The National Herald
ΣΥΝΕΔΡΙΑΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΥΠΟΥΡΓΙΚΟΥ ΣΥΜΒΟΥΛΙΟΥ(ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Dimitris Papamitsos)

PARIS – Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was predicted weeks in advance and everyone know it was coming but Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said it was an “abrupt awakening” for the European Union, which has no military.

He told CNBC in in France on the sidelines of a meeting of EU leaders about Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been “very successful in strengthening the Alliance and awakening the European Union out of its geopolitical funk,” although imposed sanctions are the only weapon so far.

“In that sense, he has certainly succeeded in uniting us and making us aware that defense and security are paramount obligations towards our citizens,” without explaining how that could be without having a defense force.

The EU, to the derision of critics, has a policy of “soft power,” whose cornerstone is trying diplomacy, even with dictators, that has largely failed as actions require the consensus of all 27 member states who often bicker and dicker.

“We had been talking about the need for strategic autonomy for quite some time. We’ve been investing in our defense capabilities, we signed a bilateral agreement with France that includes a mutual assistance clause. So we’ve been big proponents for the EU being able to independently defend itself,” he said.

He said that the deals Greece made to acquire French Rafale fighter jets and warships “Is complementary to NATO,” as not all EU members belong to the defense alliance that has looked the other way as Turkey – which belong – keeps violating Greek airspace and waters with impunity.

Mitsotakis said the EU needs to stand together after the Russian invasion showed how being ill-prepared can be a dangerous signal to authoritarian leaders, Greece worried the invasion may have emboldened Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to make a move to take Greek territory.

“We need to send a clear signal that we are willing to defend our continent irrespective of our relationship with NATO and that is why the reference in the conclusions to article 42, par. 7 of the Treaty in my mind is so important,” he said.

He added that, “Of course as we are going to spend more on defense, we also need to get to an understanding (on) how we treat these defense expenditures in terms of our overall deficit calculations,” he added.

He noted that Greece “would significantly exceed” the 2 percent threshold that has been set by NATO as a minimum defense expenditure, one of only 10 countries of 30 to do so, not including Germany.

In 2019, Greece spent 2.28 percent of its budget on the military but under Mitsotakis, who’s been building an arsenal against Turkey, that has skyrocketed to 3.82 percent in 2021, or 7.086 billion euros ($7.73 billion.)

Besides Greece, only the United States, United Kingdom, Romania, Estonia, Latvia, Poland, Lithuania, France and Norway meet the 2 percent threshold while while – along with Germany – Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Turkey, Belgium, Denmark, The Czech Republic, Portugal, Hungary, Slovakia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Luxembourg, Albania, North Macedonia and Montenegro do not. The alliance has a budget of $1.2 trillion.

“So if we’re want to spend more on European defence we need to a) make sure that this is actually done in a proper way and b) make sure that it does not impose unnecessary burden on our fiscal position,” he said.

That was in reference to his government trying to help businesses and workers with aid during the COVID-19 pandemic that included lockdowns and now with fuel assistance because of soaring energy prices driven by the invasion.

RELATED

Society
COVID-19 So S l o w l y Receding in Greece, Cases Decline

ATHENS – The COVID-19 pandemic continues to gradually wane in Greece, although deaths and hospitalizations are coming down less slowly although a vaccination program seems to have worked to slow the Coronavirus.

Society
Greece:11,986 Νew Coronavirus Cases on Sunday, 48 Deaths
Society
Anti-War Protests across Europe, Small Rallies in Russia

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Late Winter Storm Blasts South, Northeast with Snow and Wind

A late winter storm blasted the northeastern United States on Saturday with high winds and snow that could pile up to a foot high, sending temperatures plummeting and making travel hazardous after first taking aim at the Deep South.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings