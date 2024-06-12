Mitsotakis Says No Snap Polls Seen, Won’t Move Party Further Right

Politics

ATHENS – Acknowledging disappointing results in European Parliament elections for New Democracy, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said there won’t be early elections in Greece and dismissed any idea of taking New Democracy further right.

Far-right parties gained in the European Union and more than doubled their support in Greece, together garnering 20 percent of the vote although the abstention rate of 60 percent was a record.

In his first interview since the elections, he told Alpha TV that, “The result was not what we expected,” but told Bloomerg financial service it was better than he expected, no explanation for the contradiction.

New Democracy, which won 40.67 percent of the national vote in July, 2023 elections that saw him rout the major opposition SYRIZA a second time, got only 28.3 percent in the EU elections, below his aim of 33 percent.

“I believe in four -year cycles,” he said, adding that, “There is no possibility of a snap election,” unlike in France where President Emanuel Macron called polls after his party took a bad beating from the far-right candidates.

He said any talk about taking the party further right to appeal to extremists was “wrong and completely disorienting,” and added that, “The issue is not whether we go to the center or to the right, but whether we are more effective.”

He said that the nearly 41 percent New Democracy won in 2023 “no longer exists,” calling it “liberating,” and the Conservatives still far ahead of SYRIZA and the PASOK Socialists duking it out for second place.

He said while the Cabinet could be shaken up, an apparent acknowledgment to voter disaffection over his government’s secrecy around the causes of a February train crash that killed 57, that, “We will proceed with the great reforms, we will step on the gas, not the brakes.”

The party seemed to have lost a big chunk of a hard-core Conservative base after his government pushed through gay marriage over the objection of the Church and has been hammered for taxes on the self-employed.

“I am a person who believes deeply in equality and human rights and that is why I proposed the initiative. We were one step ahead of the party,” he said about the contentious gay marriage legislation.

He admitted that, “For a traditional part of our voters, this is something that upset them, possibly more than we had appreciated,” but said he wouldn’t move to allow married gay couples to adopt children.

He also said there would be measures to deal with high food prices that he blamed largely on multinationals and for which he asked the European Union to intervene, although his government fined gougers.