Mitsotakis Says Made Greece Success, Tsipras Sees Coalition Coming

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in an interview to Star TV on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PM PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The campaign trail ahead of Greece’s May 21 elections is heating up with the two front-runners tangling over issues – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis touting his triumphs and major opposition SYRIZA leader expecting a coalition would need to be formed between rivals.

Mitsotakis told Star TV that the state is a success under his near 4-year rule – but could be improved – including who should be on his staff after several Cabinet reshuffles earlier in his term.

He has pointed to improvements in health care during the COVID-19 pandemic that’s now waning and luring more foreign investors in an accelerated recovery as among his achievements.

Mitsotakis said that his greatest challenge for a second four-year term would be health care, and particularly its efficiency and staffing, as “you cannot possibly wait 12 months for an operation.”

He didn’t explain why that didn’t happen before in public hospitals at the same time the government is pitching private hospital care as part of a health tourism pitch for foreigners who can afford it while most Greeks can’t.

He said he plans – if re-elected – to divide the Labor Ministry into two sections, one relating to pensions and another to social policy and housing.

He said the program My Home,’ focusing on loans for buying homes was “going very well and will be doubled,” without mentioning banks were being allowed to foreclose until a campaign suspension.

A change in electoral law brought by SYRIZA during its previous 4 ½-year reign took away a 50 seat bonus in the 300-member Parliament for a first-place finisher in elections which is seen bringing the need for a second ballot.

Mitsotakis acknowledged that in asking voters to show up for both rounds, a second expected in July and said he wants to rule outright again with a partner although the scenario is leaning toward a coalition.

“There is no chance I will accept a vote of confidence in Parlaiment that is not entirely based on New Democracy deputies,” he said, speaking of his party. In addition, he noted there will be 25,000 Greeks voting from abroad, a small number.

IT JUST DON’T ADD UP

SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras told ANT1 TV that he wants a mandate but also expects a coalition although the most likely partner – the third-place PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis said he won’t work with either Mitsotakis nor the Leftist leader.

“There is every possibility that the first and the third (parties) will be able to form a government” after the outcome of the first election, he said, without explaining mathematically how that could happen.

Referring to his party’s governance policy program and its potential burden on the state budget, Tsipras said that the cost of New Democracy’s program has fluctuated between 25-85 billion euros ($27.57-$93.74 billion,) but Syriza’s program costs approximately 5.5 billion euros ($6.07 billion) on an annual basis, without explaining that either.

In 2022, he added, an additional 4.5 billion euros ($4.96 billion) went into the state coffers because Mitsotakis “decided to keep VAT (Value Added Tax) consistently high (…), giving subsidies to companies while the middle class lives on (food and petrol) vouchers.”

Greece has the highest energy prices in Europe, Tsipras noted, while he said that energy companies’ surplus profits hit 3.6 billion euros ($3.97 billion,) oil refineries’ surplus profits were 2.5 billion euros ($2.76 billion,) and the 15 largest companies had a 20-year profit record.

The majority’s mandate that SYRIZA is asking voters for, he pointed out, is required to implement what he believes is “most people’s desire for a political change,” although it’s not as less than one-third of voters support him.

Speaking from the island of Kefalonia, Mitsotakis said the elections will decide whether Greeks want to move ahead or fall back to what SYRIZA had wrought during its anti-business tenure.

He said the SYRIZA administration was one of “wretchedness, high taxes, open borders, and a country that had no standing, unfortunately, as you well remember, in Europe and the rest of the world.”

That was in reference to Tsipras nearing leading Greece out of the Eurozone and into an economic collapse staved off by three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($359.53) billion over a 10-year period that ended only in 2020.