Mitsotakis Says Israel-Hamas War Needs Political Fix, Not Military

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during his keynote address at the International Humanitarian Conference in Paris. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PRIME MINISTER'S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – With no end in sight to the raging war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip that is killing thousands of civilians, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the answer has to be with diplomacy and not weapons.

During his keynote address at the International Humanitarian Conference in Paris, he said a political solution would have to presuppose the existence of a Palestinian state, long rejected by Israel, which has created decades of tension.

At the event organized by French President Emmanuel Macron to try to find some answer in the wake of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggesting his country’s forces might stay in Gaza, Mitsotakis urged talks.

He stressed that it is necessary “to start talking now about a possible political solution to this conflict, which will ultimately be the only possible way to ensure a lasting peace in the region,” torn by war.

The creation of a Palestinian state, he stressed, is a precondition for lasting peace in the region and the two-state solution is the only possible path to reach this outcome although Israel has long said that’s a non-starter

Mitsotakis’ stance reiterated that of Macron, whom he met there and after Mitsotakis went to Tel Aviv in October to show supp0rt two weeks after Hamas terrorist raids in Israel killed more than 1,400 people.

That has led to an overwhelming retaliation of airstrikes hitting buildings, the toll of the dead in Gaza said to surpass 10,000 – according to Hamas – figures Mitsotakis and Macron were said to have talked about the idea of humanitarian pauses as Israel and the United States have rejected a ceasefire they said would give Hamas time to prepare a counterattack or more raids.

“Greece, together with Cyprus, is a country in the immediate neighborhood and we are ready to contribute to any effort to address the suffering of people,” he said, aid to Palestinians trapped in Gaza with no way out.

This, he said, could be done either with the newly established air corridor that could provide assistance very quickly, or with a sea corridor, which is a “well-thought-out” proposal by Cyprus.

“We need to identify a zone in the south of Gaza to create the port infrastructure,” Mitsotakis said. “If these conditions are fulfilled Greece would be ready to help with naval ships,” he said, as long as there were assurances of protection.

A plan presented by Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides proposed aid carried by sea from the island to Gaza about 370 kilometers (230 miles) away, goods to be carried by Cyprus’ port of Larnaca which also has an airport and coordination center with 33 countries.

In an earlier interview with POLITICO, Mitsotakis said that while Israel has the right to defend itself that it must be proportionate and try to limit civilian casualties, issuing a caveat to his support.

He said the same in a meeting with Palestinian leader Mohammad Shtayyeh about how to limit civilian deaths and to get aid into Gaza where there are shortages of essential goods.

Mitsotakis though repeated that Hamas is a terrorist group that doesn’t represent the Palestinian people whose legitimate body is the Palestinian Authority, and Hamas indicating it wants a state of permanent war with Israel.