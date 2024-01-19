Mitsotakis Says Greek Economy Boom Will Continue, Draw Investors

Economy

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in an interview on Bloomberg TV with Francine Lacqua on Friday, January 19, 2024. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PRIME MINISTER'S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

DAVOS – Once on the verge of leaving the Eurozone and needing three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($354.67 billion) to survive, Greece’s economic acceleration will continue in 2024, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV’s Francine Lacqua at the World Economic Forum in Davos he noted the economy is growing faster than the European Union and is luring more foreign investors.”

“If we look at Greek spreads and bonds relative to other countries, we see that it is in a better position,” Mitsotakis said, saying he was confident despite the high cost of living and high food prices hurting many households.

“What we must do is continue to generate a surplus with sustainable growth. We believe that this is doable,” noting some taxes – especially for businesses – had been cut although the income tax remains one of the highest in the world, at 45 percent for those earning more than 40,000 euros ($43,517) and low wages undercutting purchasing power.

He said that a stake in the Athens International Airport that had record traffic from tourism in 2023 would be sold off, with another record year for foreign visitors looming.

“The airport benefits from the increase in tourism. There have been significant investments in terms of infrastructure in Athens and in Greece. We support all that is built in Greece so that it is sustainable. We focus on sustainable tourism and … Greece is an attractive destination for investments,” Mitsotakis said.

That has seen his Conservative government go all-out in attracting investors, particularly luxury resorts for the rich which take over public beaches and cater to their needs.

Despite the consecutive years of growth in 2022-23 following the waning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will take Greece decades to repay what’s left of the international bailouts.

But the economy also has benefited from being restored to investment grade status by ratings companies and the government has attracted international giants in Information Technology and the high-tech sector.