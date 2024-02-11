Mitsotakis Same-Sex Marriage Proposal Brings Showdown with Church

Politics

ATHENS – Making good on his vow, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will put a same-sex marriage proposal before Parliament Feb. 15, over opposition from the Greek Church and in his ruling New Democracy.

Mitsotakis is relying on support from the major opposition SYRIZA, whose leader Stefanos Kasselakis, a gay Greek-American, had to go to the United States to marry his partner, American nurse Tyler McBeth.

But the Premier has adamant opposition in his government too, with State Minister Makis Voridis vehemently against it – but said he will abstain from voting – and former party leader and premier Antonis Samaras dissenting.

It’s expected, said POLITICO, that as many as a quarter of New Democracy’s 158 Members of Parliament are opposed and Mitsotakis said he would order them to vote for it because of the intensity of the opposition over a measure that earlier had almost no support in the party.

https://www.politico.eu/article/greeces-mitsotakis-makes-progressive-pivot-with-same-sex-marriage-bill/

Archbishop Ieronymos said there should be a national referendum on the issue and Metropolitan Bishops across the country organized protest rallies while Piraeus Metropolitan Seraphim called gay marriage a sin and warned MPs that “those who vote for it cannot remain members of the church.”

Mitsotakis stopped short of allowing same-sex couples to use surrogate mothers – a key point of contention with the Church too – but said they would be able to adopt children.

Kasselakis said he and his partner wanted to use a surrogate mother and that he would offer a different proposition but withdrew the idea and swung support to the Mitsotakis measure.

A former ruling SYRIZA government under then party leader and premier Alexis Tsipras passed a bill allowing same-sex partners to have a civil ceremony for union and cohabitation but not marriage.

Given that traditional family values would normally be the preserve of Mitsotakis is portraying his bill, which will also recognize the right of same-sex couples to adopt, as a purely ethical decision, “a matter of equality.” He said it was not acceptable in a democracy “to have two classes of citizens and certainly not to have children of a lesser God.”

After a rout of SYRIZA in 2023 – when Tsipras was still its leader – Mitsotakis and New Democracy have an insurmountable lead in surveys that show the Leftists falling into third behind the PASOK Socialists.

“The fact that New Democracy has some officials in government that support the super conservative agenda, allows the party to adopt ad hoc fragments of this agenda, depending on what serves its interest at any given moment,” political analyst Panagiotis Koustenis told the news site.

“Greek media have speculated that Mitsotakis could also be playing to an international audience, hoping to repair the damage to his government’s reputation from a spy scandal and concerns over media freedoms,” the report said, suggesting other motives for the Conservative leader.

That was speculated to include he’s positioning himself for a spot in the European Commission although his term as Prime Minister doesn’t end until 2027 and the EU’s leaders are from the European People’s Party, as is New Democracy.

“These internal ultra conservative voices, when expressed as a reaction or as a protest and not as an official line of the party, work in favor of Mitsotakis’ moderate profile,” Koustenis said.

PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis said the opposition shouldn’t be exploited to benefit dissension within New Democracy to give the government the votes it needs to pass the contentious measure and that he “will not tie Mitsotakis’ shoelaces for him.”

The KKE Communist party said it opposes the legislation, arguing that “same-sex marriage means abolishing paternity-maternity.”

Greece remains among those EU countries with a majority still (narrowly) opposed to same-sex marriage, along with Poland and Hungary, according to a poll by Pew Research Center.