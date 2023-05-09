x

May 9, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 61ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Politics

LIVE: Mitsotakis, Samaras, Karamanlis Send Message of ND’s Unity from Zappeion

May 9, 2023
By The National Herald
MITSOTAKIS SAMARAS KARAMANLIS
Europe Day event at the Zappeion Hall in the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Tuesday 9 May 2023 (GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – In a show of New Democracy party unity during a brutal political campaign, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will attend and address the Europe Day event that will be held at Zappeion Hall today at 7:30 PM Athens time (12:30 EDT).

(Read also: Mitsotakis Says SYRIZA, Tsipras Going Down to Defeat Again in Elections)

The gathering will also be addressed by former Prime Ministers Kostas Karamanlis and Antonis Samaras.

The current and former Prime Ministers aim to send a message of unity, but also to address every voter from the fringes of the Center-Left to the Center and the Right.

Europe Day event at the Zappeion Hall in the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Tuesday 9 May 2023 (GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)
Europe Day event at the Zappeion Hall in the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Tuesday 9 May 2023 (GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)
Europe Day event at the Zappeion Hall in the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Tuesday 9 May 2023 (GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)
Εκδήλωση για την Ημέρα της Ευρώπης στο Ζάππειο Μέγαρο παρουσία του Πρωθυπουργού Κυριάκου Μητσοτάκη. Τρίτη 9 Μαΐου 2023 (ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Europe Day event at the Zappeion Hall in the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Tuesday 9 May 2023 (GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)
Europe Day event at the Zappeion Hall in the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Tuesday 9 May 2023 (GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)
Europe Day event at the Zappeion Hall in the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Tuesday 9 May 2023 (GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

RELATED

Society
Police Confiscate 100 kg of Cocaine in Thessaloniki, 9 Arrests

THESSALONIKI - A police operation that is underway in Thessaloniki has led to the seizure of a big quantity of cocaine (over 100 kilos) and to the arrest of 9 individuals.

Politics
Shootout in the Leftist Lifeboats: Varoufakis Assails SYRIZA, Tsipras
Society
Greece Now Looks to Corners of the Earth For Long-Haul Tourists Too

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.