LIVE: Mitsotakis, Samaras, Karamanlis Send Message of ND’s Unity from Zappeion

Europe Day event at the Zappeion Hall in the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Tuesday 9 May 2023 (GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – In a show of New Democracy party unity during a brutal political campaign, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will attend and address the Europe Day event that will be held at Zappeion Hall today at 7:30 PM Athens time (12:30 EDT).

The gathering will also be addressed by former Prime Ministers Kostas Karamanlis and Antonis Samaras.

The current and former Prime Ministers aim to send a message of unity, but also to address every voter from the fringes of the Center-Left to the Center and the Right.