Mitsotakis Recalls Student Killed by Terror Group Nov. 17

ATHENS – On Twitter, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that a student killed by a rocket the terrorist group November 17 fired at then-Economy Minister Yiannis Paleokrassas on July 14, 19992 should not be forgotten.

It was to honor Thanos Axarlian, 20, who was what the group called “collateral damage” as they tried to assassinate the minister during their long reign of terror broken up ahead of the 2004 Athens Olympics.

“His memory is our responsibility. And his smile (is) our strength against the enemies of life, of unity and of progress,” Mitsotakis wrote.

The ruling New Democracy issued a statement that said: “Thanos Axarlian would have been 49 years old today, if the terrorists of 17 November had not murdered him,” during its long killing run.

It aded that, “It is our duty to remember,” while “the constant battle against terrorism is our national and democratic duty, which serves freedom and is served by unity,” the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency AMNA said.

A statement was also issued by Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis, who visited the spot where Axarlian died on Karagiorgi Servias and Voulis Streets. Bakoyannis’ father Pavlos, was assassinated by the terrorist group in 1989.

“For the last 29 years, on the same time, at the same hour, at 4:03 pm, Thanos Axarlian’s mom, sisters, his family, loved ones and friends, lay a flower where he was murdered by the terrorists. Today he would have been only 49. His cousin, Stefanos, has the same eyes,” the mayor said.

