Politics

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addressing on Saturday New Democracy’s (ND) pre-congress that is held in the city of Ioannina, proposed ND’s congress to be held in the first quarter of 2022 due to the pandemic.

Additionally, Mitsotakis proposed Pavlos Marinakis for the party’s new secretary. Marinakis is currently the president of New Democracy’s Youth Organisation (ONNED).