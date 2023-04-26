x

April 26, 2023

Politics

Mitsotakis Presented New Democracy’s Government Program Today (Vid)

April 26, 2023
By The National Herald
[360996] ΠΑΡΟΥΣΙΑΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΤΙΚΟΥ ΠΡΟΓΡΑΜΜΑΤΟΣ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΝ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟ ΚΑΙ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟ ΤΗΣ ΝΕΑΣ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑΣ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ (ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister and President of New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis presents the government program of the New Democracy at the Hellenic Cosmos Cultural Centre Wednesday April 26, 2023 (GIORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Greek Prime Minister and New Democracy President Kyriakos Mitsotakis presented New Democracy’s government program today, April 26, at the Hellenic Cosmos Cultural Center.

