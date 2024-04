Politics

ATHENS – The New Democracy’s ballot paper was presented at a special event at the Athens Auditorium on Monday. Among the candidates is the imprisoned elected mayor of Himara Fredi Beleris, whose name has sparked a storm of applause.

The candidates were presented by Prime Minister’s adviser Aristotelia Peloni.

The Prime Minister and President of ND Kyriakos Mitsotakis presenting the ballot said: “Today the applause is not for me, but for our 42 outstanding candidates”.

“…In this ballot, people come together from different paths and every corner of Hellenism worldwide. People who can be united under the same roof. This is New Democracy in 2024, this European election ballot that will seek the support of the citizens,” said Mitsotakis.