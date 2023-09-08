Mitsotakis Pledges to Do Everything Possible to Provide Assistance to Flood-stricken

Kyriakos Mitsotakis is visiting flood-stricken areas in Karditsa and Trikala on Friday, September 8, 2023. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PRIME MINISTER'S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)
ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reassured on Friday that he will do everything possible to provide assistance to the flood-stricken residents, adding that he will mobilize any European resources available to support those affected by the severe weather conditions, during a meeting in Karditsa with the mayors of the regions that were flooded.
Mitsotakis also expressed his condolences to the relatives of the people who lost their lives.
“We will do whatever it takes. I will also mobilize whatever European resources are available so that we can have additional support, to cover first of all the compensation needs of households,” he said adding that:
“We will find the money, whether it is national resources or European resources.”
The mayors of the region spoke of an unprecedented phenomenon and set the priorities of each municipality, with an emphasis on the rescue of citizens, especially the most vulnerable, on providing food to the citizens, on accommodating those who have been left without homes, on restoring electricity and water supply followed by the recording of the damages and the need to provide compensations quickly, as well as restoring the infrastructures.
Earlier, the prime minister flew over the flooded areas of Karditsa to examine the extent of the disaster.
The prime minister then arrived to the area of Trikala, where he was informed about the problems and discussed the immediate priorities.
