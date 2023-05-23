Mitsotakis Pledges Economic Growth and Populism Defeat in CNN Interview

Politics

ATHENS – In his first television interview since his party’s landslide victory in the Greek elections on May 21, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke with CNN and Christiane Amanpour on May 23. During the interview, Mitsotakis emphasized his main focus on achieving higher economic growth rates, reducing inequalities, and increasing wages. He also underscored the significance of Greece regaining its investment grade with a strong government post-June 25 elections.

Recognizing the need for economic recovery after years of austerity measures and a significant 25% decrease in GDP, Mitsotakis expressed confidence in the ND government’s capability to achieve faster growth and transform Greece into an attractive investment destination. He pointed out that the government has already made progress in this regard by reducing taxes and unemployment by over 6%.

While addressing the election results, the prime minister expressed satisfaction with defeating the populist opposition twice in a row, emphasizing the importance of delivering tangible results for citizens and countering empty promises.

Regarding Greek-Turkish relations, Mitsotakis recognized the gradual nature of foreign policy changes and expressed hope to maintain positive momentum. He emphasized the resolution of the delimitation of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) based on International Law, cautioning against the revisionist “blue homeland” doctrine that threatens national sovereign rights.

Lastly, the prime minister responded to recent audiovisual material presented by The New York Times, calling the incident unacceptable and confirming an ongoing investigation. He reaffirmed Greece’s commitment to a strict yet fair immigration policy, safeguarding Greek and European borders and saving countless lives in the Aegean.