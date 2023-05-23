x

May 23, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 67ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Politics

Mitsotakis Pledges Economic Growth and Populism Defeat in CNN Interview

May 23, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Mitsotakis Amanpour May 23, 2023
Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and CNN's Christiane Amanpour on May 23, 2023. (Photo:Facebook.com/KyriakosMitsotakis)

ATHENS – In his first television interview since his party’s landslide victory in the Greek elections on May 21, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke with CNN and Christiane Amanpour on May 23. During the interview, Mitsotakis emphasized his main focus on achieving higher economic growth rates, reducing inequalities, and increasing wages. He also underscored the significance of Greece regaining its investment grade with a strong government post-June 25 elections.

Recognizing the need for economic recovery after years of austerity measures and a significant 25% decrease in GDP, Mitsotakis expressed confidence in the ND government’s capability to achieve faster growth and transform Greece into an attractive investment destination. He pointed out that the government has already made progress in this regard by reducing taxes and unemployment by over 6%.

While addressing the election results, the prime minister expressed satisfaction with defeating the populist opposition twice in a row, emphasizing the importance of delivering tangible results for citizens and countering empty promises.

Regarding Greek-Turkish relations, Mitsotakis recognized the gradual nature of foreign policy changes and expressed hope to maintain positive momentum. He emphasized the resolution of the delimitation of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) based on International Law, cautioning against the revisionist “blue homeland” doctrine that threatens national sovereign rights.

Lastly, the prime minister responded to recent audiovisual material presented by The New York Times, calling the incident unacceptable and confirming an ongoing investigation. He reaffirmed Greece’s commitment to a strict yet fair immigration policy, safeguarding Greek and European borders and saving countless lives in the Aegean.

RELATED

Politics
PASOK-KINAL Leader Declines Third Mandate, Greek Parties to Runoff Elections on June 25

ATHENS - PASOK-Movement for Change (KINAL) leader Nikos Androulakis declined the third exploratory mandate to form a government on Tuesday afternoon, completing a cycle that will lead to a runoff election on June 25.

Economy
Greece Enjoying Booming Tourism, But Seems Not Meaningful for Many
Politics
Mitsotakis Defends Hard Line on Refugees, Keeping Borders Secure

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.