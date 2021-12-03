x

December 3, 2021

Mitsotakis: People with Disabilities Must Have the Rights Enjoyed by All Greek Citizens

December 3, 2021
By Athens News Agency
mitsotakis
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomes Ada Stamatiou at the Maximos Mansion for the World Day of Persons with Disabilities. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Dimitris Papamitsos)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday welcomed members of the National Confederation of Persons with Disabilities (ESAMEA) and the National Authority for Accessibility at the Maximos Mansion for the World Day of Persons with Disabilities, stressing the government’s focus on ensuring that those with disabilities enjoy the full range of rights enjoyed by Greek citizens.

“Persons with disabilities should have all the rights enjoyed by all Greek citizens and, of course, our commitment to ensure this happens every day, not just on the day we honour persons with disabilities,” Mitsotakis said, while noting that there have been many significant steps in the right direction.

According to government sources, disability rights were the first horizontal public policy adopted by the government in August 2019, while the National Action Plan for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities was tabled exactly one year ago, in 2020.

“This horizontal policy will need to travel a great more distance to achieve the desired results. I believe, however, that we have greatly matured as a society on issues regarding discrimination against persons with disabilities and this day is an opportunity to see how far we have come, and to point out any weaknesses we have,” Mitsotakis commented.

During the meeting there was a presentation of the new web portal for persons with disabilities, amea.gov.gr.

Minister of State Giorgos Gerapetritis said the government was working closely with the national authority and associations for people with disabilities on issues concerning access, especially to public buildings, and to provide support for independent living.

In response to a relevant request from the head of ESAMEA Ioannis Vardakastanis, Mitsotakis pledged to have an off-the-agenda discussion in parliament with the heads of the political parties in the first half of 2022 to discuss issues affecting persons with disabilities.

