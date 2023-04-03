x

April 3, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 48ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Politics

Mitsotakis: Our Top Priority is an Overall Upgrade of Greece’s Tourism Product

April 3, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[360460] ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡ. ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΕΚΤΕΛΕΣΤΙΚΗ ΕΠΙΤΡΟΠΗ ΤΟΥ ΣΕΤΕ(ΘΑΝΑΣΗΣ ΔΗΜΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a working meeting with the executive committee of the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Photo by THANASIS DIMOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday had a working meeting with the executive committee of the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) to discuss the current tourism season. “I believe that we have already met one of our main targets, which is none other than the extension of the tourism period so that Greece is not a destination that our visitors prefer only during the summer months,” he said.

He pointed out that the “revenues of the state budget that derive from tourism have also exceeded the initial targets set by the finance ministry. With the result that we have greater fiscal resilience to support society with a series of targeted measures to address the crisis of the imported hikes in prices”.

The prime minister also referred to the government’s two main priorities, saying the first has to do with the sustainability of the tourism product: “It concerns the protection of the environment, the protection of our destinations, especially some iconic destination that are now under great pressure and we have to start thinking immediately about their future, with interventions that can no longer be delayed.”

The second, he added, had to do with those working in tourism and “with making it possible for all to have the same dividend of success” from the growth of the tourism product. “This has to do with better wages and better working conditions and, of course, with the shortages that are already being observed in terms of the workforce, something that forces us to plan interventions that will have a longterm impact,” Mitsotakis added.

On his part, the president of SETE’s board Yiannis Retsos underlined that by capitalising on the very good brand name that Greece has developed and which was further enhanced during the COVID-19 crisis and the way that Greek tourism opened 2020 and continued to operate in the summer of 2021, adopting a very correct strategy and becoming an example for other European countries, the tourism sector achieved “spectacular results”.

Participants in the meeting included Labour and Social Security Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias, State Minister Akis Skertsos, Deputy Finance Minister Apostolos Vesyropoulos and Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister Yiannis Bratakos.

RELATED

Society
Article by Fitzgerald, Vozemberg: The Beginning of the End for the Gender Pay Gap

ATHENS - "The beginning of the end for the gender pay gap" - an article by Frances Fitzgerald, EPP Coordinator for Women’s Rights and Gender Equality, and Elissavet Vozemberg-Vrionidi, Vice President of the Committee on Women’s Rights and Gender Equality of the European Parliament:"Imagine you're Anna, a dedicated and hardworking engineer passionate about your job.

Society
Weather Warning about ‘Ilina’ Sent to Residents of Central Macedonia
Society
Greek Train Driver Moved Emotionally Passing Spot Where 57 Died

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.