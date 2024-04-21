Mitsotakis: Our Economy Must Continue to Outpace EU’s, in Order to Raise Greek Incomes           

Politics

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis referred to the beneficial consequences of the new upgrade of the Greek economy by Standard & Poor’s for the Greek economy and households, in his weekly social media post on Sunday reviewing the government’s work in the previous week.

Writing about the economy in particular, Mitsotakis said, “I know very well that inflation eats away at part of earnings, and this good course of the economy is not felt by everyone. Believe me, however, it is exactly this that allows us to implement permanent increases in wages, pensions, and supplements so that we can support households. And this must continue to run faster than the European economy, because that is the only way to bridge the gap between Greek wages and European ones.”

Looking ahead to the European Parliament elections in Greece in June, the Greek premier also said that ruling New Democracy had filed an injunction with the Supreme Court to block the Spartiates party from running. He referred to a legislative initiative in 2023 that led to a Supreme Court decision blocking criminal organizations from hiding behind party facades. “It is a duty we all share to protect democracy constantly and to never forget that today marks the 57th anniversary of the colonels’ coup that brought a seven-year dictatorship to Greece.”

Mitsotakis also mentioned that the government will soon file a request for the disbursement of EU funding, for landmark reforms that will improve significant infrastructure such as health, education, civil protection, sustainable development, and everyone’s daily life.

On the environment, he said that Greece is third in the EU in terms of wind and solar power penetration in the energy mix, while another environmental action he mentioned was the ban of tourism development at Greek beaches lying within protected areas. “Yesterday we identified and listed 198 ‘Untrodden Beaches’ in maritime locations protected under the Natura 2000 program – in other words, at areas of high ecological interest, where every commercial activity is banned, as is every form of tourism development,” he underlined. An associated platform, ‘My Coast’, will allow citizens to alert authorities of violations, which will incur fines of 2,000-6,000 euros, Mitsotakis said.

The PM also spoke of actions to control prices on goods related to the Greek Easter holidays, additional market inspections, and other measures toward resolving low availability of rental properties for Greek citizens.