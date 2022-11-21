Mitsotakis: Our Country, Stronger Than Ever, Celebrates Its Armed Forces (Photos)

The celebration of Armed Forces Day on Monday, November 21, 2022. (Photo by GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)
ATHENS – “Our country, this year stronger than ever, celebrates its Armed Forces. With its defence protection upgraded and the diplomatic network of its alliances spread everywhere. With a growing economy that supports the income of the citizens against the imported price hike in another crisis from which we will come out winners,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in his message for the celebration of Armed Forces Day on Monday, pointing out at the same time that “we turn our backs on those who question the defence of our country.”
“In an period of international instability and with a war in the heart of Europe and open threats on our borders, the Day of the Armed Forces becomes the Day of the entire Greece and of all Greeks. An opportunity for national rallying and self-confidence, but also a day to pay tribute to the timeless guardians of the country’s independence and progress,” he stressed.
“Today, we honour the men and the women that honour the national emblem on land, sea and air, day and night,” the prime minister said underlining that we are “responding with readiness to provocation and with caution to every threat. We turn our backs on the few who question the defence of our country.”
ATHENS - "Greece is in second place worldwide in the index of attractiveness of investments in Renewable Energy Sources, in proportion to its GDP," government spokesman, Yiannis Economou, said on Monday in a post on Twitter.
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — For the first time, the nations of the world decided to help pay for the damage an overheating world is inflicting on poor countries, but they finished marathon climate talks on Sunday without further addressing the root cause of those disasters — the burning of fossil fuels.
ATHENS - President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Sunday hosted a large fete in the gardens of the presidential mansion to mark the World Children's Day, attended by more than 45 children from the SOS Children's Village in Vari as well as other young people and their parents.
ATHENS - Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos on Sunday made a statement concerning the allegations of abuse linked to the child charity "Kivotos tou Kosmou" - run by a member of the Greek Orthodox clergy, Father Antonios Papanikolaou - saying he had ordered an inquiry into the charges and forbidden Father Antonios to exercise priestly duties until the case is tried.
