Mitsotakis: Our Country, Stronger Than Ever, Celebrates Its Armed Forces (Photos)

ATHENS – “Our country, this year stronger than ever, celebrates its Armed Forces. With its defence protection upgraded and the diplomatic network of its alliances spread everywhere. With a growing economy that supports the income of the citizens against the imported price hike in another crisis from which we will come out winners,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in his message for the celebration of Armed Forces Day on Monday, pointing out at the same time that “we turn our backs on those who question the defence of our country.”

“In an period of international instability and with a war in the heart of Europe and open threats on our borders, the Day of the Armed Forces becomes the Day of the entire Greece and of all Greeks. An opportunity for national rallying and self-confidence, but also a day to pay tribute to the timeless guardians of the country’s independence and progress,” he stressed.

“Today, we honour the men and the women that honour the national emblem on land, sea and air, day and night,” the prime minister said underlining that we are “responding with readiness to provocation and with caution to every threat. We turn our backs on the few who question the defence of our country.”