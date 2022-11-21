x

November 21, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.04 USD

NYC 32ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

Politics

Mitsotakis: Our Country, Stronger Than Ever, Celebrates Its Armed Forces (Photos)

November 21, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΕΟΡΤΑΣΜΟΣ ΤΗΣ ΗΜΕΡΑΣ ΤΩΝ ΕΝΟΠΛΩΝ ΔΥΝΑΜΕΩΝ(ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
The celebration of Armed Forces Day on Monday, November 21, 2022. (Photo by GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – “Our country, this year stronger than ever, celebrates its Armed Forces. With its defence protection upgraded and the diplomatic network of its alliances spread everywhere. With a growing economy that supports the income of the citizens against the imported price hike in another crisis from which we will come out winners,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in his message for the celebration of Armed Forces Day on Monday, pointing out at the same time that “we turn our backs on those who question the defence of our country.”

“In an period of international instability and with a war in the heart of Europe and open threats on our borders, the Day of the Armed Forces becomes the Day of the entire Greece and of all Greeks. An opportunity for national rallying and self-confidence, but also a day to pay tribute to the timeless guardians of the country’s independence and progress,” he stressed.

The celebration of Armed Forces Day on Monday, November 21, 2022. (Photo by GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)
The celebration of Armed Forces Day on Monday, November 21, 2022. (Photo by GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

“Today, we honour the men and the women that honour the national emblem on land, sea and air, day and night,” the prime minister said underlining that we are “responding with readiness to provocation and with caution to every threat. We turn our backs on the few who question the defence of our country.”

The celebration of Armed Forces Day on Monday, November 21, 2022. (Photo by GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)
The celebration of Armed Forces Day on Monday, November 21, 2022. (Photo by GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)
The celebration of Armed Forces Day on Monday, November 21, 2022. (Photo by GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)
The celebration of Armed Forces Day on Monday, November 21, 2022. (Photo by GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)
The celebration of Armed Forces Day on Monday, November 21, 2022. (Photo by GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)
The celebration of Armed Forces Day on Monday, November 21, 2022. (Photo by GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

RELATED

Society
Greece Ranks Second in Attractiveness of Investments in RES

ATHENS - "Greece is in second place worldwide in the index of attractiveness of investments in Renewable Energy Sources, in proportion to its GDP," government spokesman, Yiannis Economou, said on Monday in a post on Twitter.

Society
President Sakellaropoulou Hosts Fete to Mark World Children’s Day
Society
Archbishop Ieronymos: Inquiry Launched into Charges Regarding “Kivotos tou Kosmou”

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

UN Climate Deal: Calamity Cash, but No New Emissions Cuts (Video)

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — For the first time, the nations of the world decided to help pay for the damage an overheating world is inflicting on poor countries, but they finished marathon climate talks on Sunday without further addressing the root cause of those disasters — the burning of fossil fuels.

ATHENS - "Our country, this year stronger than ever, celebrates its Armed Forces.

Qatar’s first ever World Cup match ended in dismay for an overmatched team and with a place in unwanted soccer history.

ATHENS - President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Sunday hosted a large fete in the gardens of the presidential mansion to mark the World Children's Day, attended by more than 45 children from the SOS Children's Village in Vari as well as other young people and their parents.

ATHENS - Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos on Sunday made a statement concerning the allegations of abuse linked to the child charity "Kivotos tou Kosmou" - run by a member of the Greek Orthodox clergy, Father Antonios Papanikolaou - saying he had ordered an inquiry into the charges and forbidden Father Antonios to exercise priestly duties until the case is tried.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.