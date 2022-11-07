x

November 7, 2022

Mitsotakis: Our Aim Is for the Greek Universities to Become More Open

November 7, 2022
By Athens News Agency
[356698] ΟΜΙΛΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡ. ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΣΤΗΝ ΕΝΑΡΚΤΗΡΙΑ ΕΚΔΗΛΩΣΗ ΤΗΣ ΣΥΝΟΔΟΥ
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stated on Monday, addressing the opening event of the "Pharos Summit 2022" at the Stavros Niarchos Cultural Centre on the cooperation of Greek and US universities. (Photo by VASILIS REBAPIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The main pillar of the government’s strategy is for Greek Universities to become more open to the world and for international collaborations to become stronger, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stated on Monday, addressing the opening event of the “Pharos Summit 2022” at the Stavros Niarchos Cultural Centre on the cooperation of Greek and US universities.

At the event, at which all Greek Universities and 30 major American universities were represented, Mitsotakis underlined that many of these collaborations have already been agreed and more will be agreed in the future, expressing his certainty that “there is real potential for the enhancement of academic ties between the two countries”.

Mitsotakis said that there was no better place than Greece for US Universities that wish to extend their activity to other parts of the world, noting that Greece in 2022 was very different to Greece in 2012 or Greece in 2015, adding that the country “is a workshop of constant change”.



“Greece is not only a place to come and study archaelogy, the classics and history; it is also a workshop of constant change. It is a country that has a very crucial geopolitical position, a country where, apart from classical studies, you can carry out research on migration, security and climate change,” the prime minister said.

He underlined that the government supports the public education system with the tax payers’ money, adding: “We have an obligation to offer students the best possible education and in order to be able to do this we must have the opportunty to cooperate with the best”.

Referring to the wider region, he said that the Eastern Mediterranean was a region in which the climate crisis is unfolding with great intensity, adding that Greece’s government was focused on the implementation of innovative public policy solutions.

“These solutions often stem from the academic work that you produce,” he added, addressing the gathered academics, so, you will find in Greece not only a friendly country but also a government willing to further develop ideas that may arise from these academic collaborations. I am very pleased to see that many of these collaborations have been already announced. With great pleasure I was informed yesterday (Sunday), that Columbia University announced the establishment of a International Education Centre in Greece, which will focus on issues such as migration and climate change,” Mitsotakis said.

Finally, he noted that Greece is on the right path, it is a developing country with a growing economy, a dynamic society and talented people who constantly strive for something better.



