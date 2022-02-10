x

February 10, 2022

Mitsotakis on Official Visit to Croatia on Thursday

February 10, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is paying an official visit to the Republic of Croatia on Thursday.

At 11:00 in the morning (Athens time) he will meet with Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković, at the Banski Dvori historical building in Zagreb, followed by joint statements to the press.

At 12:40, Mitsotakis will meet with President of the Croatian Parliament Gordan Jandroković.

Finally, at 13:30 the Greek prime minister will meet with President of the Republic of Croatia Zoran Milanović.

Society
Greek Comedian Gets Suspended Sentence for Online Sex Videos

THESSALONIKI — A Greek TV comedian was given a suspended prison sentence Wednesday after being convicted of posting on the internet sex videos of his former partner without her consent, a case that prompted a public debate on online privacy abuses.

Politics
Seas Dispute, Conflict Fear Hasn't Hurt Greece-Turkey Trade Yet
Society
Greece: 19,618 New COVID Cases on Wednesday, 87 Deaths

ATHENS – Former Deputy Minister for Diaspora Greeks and current advisor to the publishers of The National Herald, Antonis H Diamataris, was targeted by Turkish newspapers and websites for his recent Editorial (see below), in which he called on US President Joe Biden not to fall into the Turks’ trap and proceed with the sale of F-16s, which Ankara is pursuing.

CONSTANTINOPLE - His All-Holiness, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew sent a letter of protest to His Excellency Mr Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Minister of Culture and Tourism of the Turkish Republic, regarding the sacrilege of the Patriarchal and Stavropegial Monastery of Panaghia Soumela of Trabzon – a most hallowed sanctuary of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and of the Romeosyne of Pontos, but also a monument of global religious and cultural heritage – areas of which were made available, according to audiovisual materials circulating on the internet, for purposes that are not in line with its religious character and history.

ATHENS - American award-winning film director, screenwriter and producer Constantine Alexander Payne was sworn in as a Greek citizen at the Consulate General of Greece in Boston on Tuesday, the consulate said on Twitter.

Man of God in 800 Theatres in U.S. Mar. 21 as One-Night Only Fathom Events Release

NEW YORK – Man of God, the highly anticipated award-winning box office hit based on the inspiring life of our beloved Orthodox saint, Saint Nektarios of Aegina, that won the hearts of the public in Greece, Russia, and Serbia, starring Hellenic Academy Award-winner Aris Servetalis, Russian superstar Alexander Petrov, and Golden Globe-winner Mickey Rourke, is finally coming to the big screen across the United States in 800 theatres nationwide on March 21 as one-night only Fathom Events release.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

