Mitsotakis on Official Visit to Croatia on Thursday

Politics

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is paying an official visit to the Republic of Croatia on Thursday.

At 11:00 in the morning (Athens time) he will meet with Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković, at the Banski Dvori historical building in Zagreb, followed by joint statements to the press.

At 12:40, Mitsotakis will meet with President of the Croatian Parliament Gordan Jandroković.

Finally, at 13:30 the Greek prime minister will meet with President of the Republic of Croatia Zoran Milanović.