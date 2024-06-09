x

Mitsotakis on European Election Results: We Shall Listen to Voters and Try Harder

June 9, 2024
By Athens News Agency
MITSOTAKIS-RESULTS
Announcement of the results of the European elections at the offices of New Democracy, Sunday 9 June 2024 (KOSTAS TZOUMAS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The Greek people have expressed their confidence in us, but they say we must try harder, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday evening, when results showed a lead but disappointed expectations for higher percentages.

Mitsotakis spoke shortly after exit polls and preliminary results gave New Democracy (ND) 27% of the vote, coming in first in Europarliament seats, but much lower than the goal of 33%, the percentage it had achieved in the last European elections (2019).

In his statement, the premier committed to trying harder “so we may move faster and steadily closer to Europe,” adding that ND’s Eurodeputies will “put their best self forward in the mission ahead” at a Europarliament where “unfortunately the rise of the far-right is a reality, with Greece not being an exception.”

Mitsotakis admitted that ND did not reach the result it expected, and said “I am not interested in arguments such as that the difference from the next party is the greatest one in the history of European elections.” He knew from the start this election would be very difficult, he noted, adding, “The citizens who supported us in 2023 knew that (this election) would not elect a government, and dealt with this battle differently. Pre-electorally, and despite my own efforts, there was a lack of fundamental concern about the future of Europe and the place Greece has in it.”

He underlined that “surely there were a lot of voters who wanted to protest about issues of their daily lives, with high prices being the most important one. I respect their choice, whether it was expressed with an unprecedented abstention or by choosing smaller parties. But I hear their voice, and I hear it carefully.”

The premier further said that “in Germany and France, powerful ruling parties declined dramatically. But in Greece, ND remains dominant and one of the largest center-right parties in Europe. Fifty years since it was founded, ND is the only force in the country that can offer stability during turbulent times.”

Finally, the PM said these European elections serve as a starting point for a new dynamic toward 2027. “As of tomorrow, we turn with greater intensity to the problems, with more work and fewer weaknesses, with greater effort and fewer failures. We are looking ahead to three yeares without elections. Just as Greece in 2024 is much better than it was in 2019, that way Greece in 2027 will also be much better than it is today. We want it, we can do it, and we will achieve it,” Mitsotakis said.

