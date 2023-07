Politics

FILE - New Democracy (ND) Kyriakos Mitsotakis in an interview with SKAI TV on Friday, June 23, 2023. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/ND' S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Greece will repay its first bailout loans two years before schedule, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis pledged on Bloomberg TV in Athens on Tuesday.

In statements to the media outlet, Mitsotakis said Greece will be able to repay these loans by the current year’s end. This pledge for repayment ahead of time is a committment to investors, he underlined.

The Greek premier added that he intends to render the country a very attractive destination for foreign investments.