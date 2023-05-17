New Democracy Will Be the Big Winner of the Elections, Greek PM Says

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is speaking to the citizens of Pella on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PM PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)
ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his certainty that New Democracy will be the “big winner” of the May 21 elections, while speaking to the citizens of Pella on Wednesday.
“On Sunday night we will be the big winners so that we can continue on this path of restoring the country, which we embarked on four years ago,” the prime minister underlined and added:
“If on the day after [the elections] we want to have a country that is stable, that is able to stand firmly on its feet, that is able to again face a defiant Turkiye – you see what is happening in Turkiye, I hope things will get better but we have to be ready for any eventuality – there is only one ballot that can ensure this and that is the ballot of New Democracy,” he added.
REYKJAVIK - The President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou, while taking part in the debate "United For Europe" in the context of the 4th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Council of Europe held in Reykjavík, on Wednesday stated that "respect for a country's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity based on its internationally-recognised borders is a prerequisite for the peaceful co-existence of peoples".
