x

May 17, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 69ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

Politics

New Democracy Will Be the Big Winner of the Elections, Greek PM Says

May 17, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΥ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΣΤΗΝ ΚΡΥΑ ΒΡΥΣΗ ΠΕΛΛΑΣ ΚΑΙ ΣΤΗ ΝΑΟΥΣΑ ΗΜΑΘΙΑΣ(ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is speaking to the citizens of Pella on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PM PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his certainty that New Democracy will be the “big winner” of the May 21 elections, while speaking to the citizens of Pella on Wednesday.

“On Sunday night we will be the big winners so that we can continue on this path of restoring the country, which we embarked on four years ago,” the prime minister underlined and added:

“If on the day after [the elections] we want to have a country that is stable, that is able to stand firmly on its feet, that is able to again face a defiant Turkiye – you see what is happening in Turkiye, I hope things will get better but we have to be ready for any eventuality – there is only one ballot that can ensure this and that is the ballot of New Democracy,” he added.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is speaking to the citizens of Pella on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PM PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is speaking to the citizens of Pella on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PM PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is speaking to the citizens of Pella on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PM PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is speaking to the citizens of Pella on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PM PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

RELATED

Politics
Sakellaropoulou: Without Justice, There Cannot Be Peace

REYKJAVIK - The President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou, while taking part in the debate "United For Europe" in the context of the 4th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Council of Europe held in Reykjavík, on Wednesday stated that "respect for a country's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity based on its internationally-recognised borders is a prerequisite for the peaceful co-existence of peoples".

Economy
How Markets View Key Economic Questions in Greece’s Elections
Society
Building Fighter Jets, Warships Arsenal, Greece Set Aside Drones

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.