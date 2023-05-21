Mitsotakis, New Democracy Poised for Electoral Triumph According to Exit Polls

Politics

ATHENS – As Greece’s national elections unfold, initial exit polls indicate a comfortable yet insufficient lead for the incumbent New Democracy (ND) party, sparking discussions about a potential coalition or a second round of voting. The ND party, led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, stands at 36-40%, while the main opposition party, SYRIZA, trails behind at 25-29%. PASOK and the Communist party are a distant third and fourth, with 9.5-12.5% and lower, respectively.

The country’s economic well-being, job market, and security concerns with neighboring Turkey have emerged as crucial issues influencing voters’ choices. Although Greece’s economy shows signs of growth with declining unemployment rates, a biting cost of living crisis remains a prominent concern.

Mitsotakis, 55, has urged voters to safeguard the country’s hard-fought economic stability. In contrast, Alexis Tsipras, the 48-year-old leader of SYRIZA, criticizes the ND party for promoting trickle-down economics, which, according to him, boosts growth without adequately managing wealth distribution.

Despite ND’s lead, the prospect of the party securing a majority in the 300-seat parliament seems uncertain due to the country’s modified electoral system. With no clear winner anticipated, a coalition government or a second round of elections is likely. Parties need to surpass a 3% threshold to secure a place in parliament. If no party wins outright, Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou will grant the leader of the largest party a three-day mandate to form a coalition. If this attempt fails, the mandate will be passed on to the next two parties. In the event of continued disagreement, a caretaker government will be appointed to call new elections.

However, an interesting twist lies in the upcoming elections, should they occur. The electoral system would revert to semi-proportional representation, which provides a sliding scale seat bonus to the winning party, thereby increasing the chances of a party winning outright. Under this system, the winning party could secure up to 50 additional seats if it receives approximately 40% of the vote.

As Greece awaits the final results, the political landscape remains uncertain, reflecting the complexity of the country’s economic and political challenges. The possibility of a coalition government or a second election suggests the critical juncture Greece is currently navigating in its pursuit of stable governance.