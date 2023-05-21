x

May 21, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 63ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

Politics

Mitsotakis, New Democracy Poised for Electoral Triumph According to Exit Polls

May 21, 2023
By TNH Staff
Greece's Electoral Exit Polls 2023
Greece's Electoral Exit Polls

ATHENS – As Greece’s national elections unfold, initial exit polls indicate a comfortable yet insufficient lead for the incumbent New Democracy (ND) party, sparking discussions about a potential coalition or a second round of voting. The ND party, led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, stands at 36-40%, while the main opposition party, SYRIZA, trails behind at 25-29%. PASOK and the Communist party are a distant third and fourth, with 9.5-12.5% and lower, respectively.

The country’s economic well-being, job market, and security concerns with neighboring Turkey have emerged as crucial issues influencing voters’ choices. Although Greece’s economy shows signs of growth with declining unemployment rates, a biting cost of living crisis remains a prominent concern.

Mitsotakis, 55, has urged voters to safeguard the country’s hard-fought economic stability. In contrast, Alexis Tsipras, the 48-year-old leader of SYRIZA, criticizes the ND party for promoting trickle-down economics, which, according to him, boosts growth without adequately managing wealth distribution.

Despite ND’s lead, the prospect of the party securing a majority in the 300-seat parliament seems uncertain due to the country’s modified electoral system. With no clear winner anticipated, a coalition government or a second round of elections is likely. Parties need to surpass a 3% threshold to secure a place in parliament. If no party wins outright, Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou will grant the leader of the largest party a three-day mandate to form a coalition. If this attempt fails, the mandate will be passed on to the next two parties. In the event of continued disagreement, a caretaker government will be appointed to call new elections.

However, an interesting twist lies in the upcoming elections, should they occur. The electoral system would revert to semi-proportional representation, which provides a sliding scale seat bonus to the winning party, thereby increasing the chances of a party winning outright. Under this system, the winning party could secure up to 50 additional seats if it receives approximately 40% of the vote.

As Greece awaits the final results, the political landscape remains uncertain, reflecting the complexity of the country’s economic and political challenges. The possibility of a coalition government or a second election suggests the critical juncture Greece is currently navigating in its pursuit of stable governance.

RELATED

Economy
After Near Eurozone Exit, Greece Nearing Investment Grade Status

ATHENS - Less than three years after the end of three international bailouts totaling €326 billion ($352.

Society
Greece Recovers Hundreds of Stolen Artifacts, Alexander’s Statue
Politics
Androulakis: The Time of the Sovereign Greek People Has Come

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.