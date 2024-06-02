x

June 2, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 81ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Politics

Mitsotakis: New Democracy is Consistent with its Pre-Election Commitments 

June 2, 2024
By Athens News Agency
mhtsotakis-diakanaliki
PHOTO: "ΑPE-MPE"/NEW DEMOCRACY/DEMETRIS PAPAMITSOS

ATHENS – “We must not forget that in 2009, when the crisis hit us, Greece was close to the European average in terms of per capita income, then it collapsed and now it is struggling to catch up with Europe. This policy has been followed by our government consistently since 2009,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday in an interview broadcast by all TV channels.

The prime minister referred to the digital state, the payment of pensions and the postal vote, among others.

Referring to the convergence with Europe, he noted: “Convergence with Europe gains importance in view of next Sunday’s elections. We have proven as a government that we can negotiate for the benefit of the citizens and for a stronger Europe. Greece wants strong representation in Brussels and Strasbourg and I believe it will have it.”

Mitsotakis also referred to the new judicial map, the increases, the interventions in tax policy, the absorption of resources from the Recovery Fund.

“These are all very important reforms. New Democracy is absolutely consistent with its pre-election commitments and has three years ahead of it. We will be judged in the elections of 2027. One of our central campaign commitments was to raise wages. The minimum wage is about to reach 950 euros and the average wage will exceed 1,500 euros. All of these are examples of a government that consistently implements its policy. When I judge that changes are needed I proceed with them. Look at the Ministry of Civil Protection, we have more policing in the neighborhoods and we have successfully dealt with the issues of fan violence,” he underlined.

Asked about unemployment, he said that unemployment fell from 17% to 10% and was the first priority of the New Democracy party in 2019. He emphasized that wages are increasing at the same time.

“This is also the success of our economic policy. Investments are made, and there is a greater demand for better paid workers,” Mitsotakis said.

“‘We have a very successful policy on labour issues. We will become Europe in terms of average unemployment in the coming years,” he added.

Asked about the issue of high prices, the prime minister clarified that he will not reduce the VAT and explained that the budget cannot bear it, and that there will be a large fiscal gap.

“There is no way that the country will return to times of large deficits. This is the reason why the VAT is not reduced,” the Greek premier explained.

In response to a question about North Macedonia and whether he will raise an issue for the neighboring country at the NATO summit, Mitsotakis noted: “I expect the Prime Minister of North Macedonia to publicly acknowledge, explicitly and categorically, that he respects the Prespa Agreement and that the name of his country is North Macedonia erga omnes, and that the name should apply to all. It will be the first opportunity to be in the same forum as the new prime minister of North Macedonia. Of course, I will raise the issue at the NATO summit and encourage the leadership of the neighbors not to jeopardize their European course.

I believe that logic will prevail. For us, the agreement has many negative points, but one of its important dimensions was one name that applies in all cases. We will demand absolute compliance with this matter. And we are not in this alone. The EU and the US say the same thing. I believe that eventually logic will prevail and North Macedonia will return to the difficult path of convergence with the European acquis and Greece will be the first to support it.”

With reference to relations with Turkiye, he said that we have no progress on the issue of continental shelf demarcation and EEZ, which is the main difference that goes back 50 years. “I note the significant improvement in Greek-Turkish relations that has a substantial practical impact,” he said addng that we have had no violations for 15 months and this is the result of a sincere effort to bring the two countries closer, as well as in the migration issue. But he emphasized that the problems remain. “I am not naive, Turkiye’s policy does not change from one moment to the other. There is a revisionism in Turkiye, but Greece does not discuss sovereignty issues guaranteed by international treaties,” Mitsotakis stated.

“But let’s stick to the improvement in our relations,” the prime minister said.

RELATED

Politics
No Jail for Greek Fire Chief Convicted of Threatening Mati Investigator

After six officials convicted for various charges in the July 23, 2018 wildfires that killed 104 people and nearly wiped out the seaside village of Mati, Greece’s former fire chief also escaped being sent to prison.

Economy
Going Green, Greece Pushing LNG Sales for EU – With United State’s Help
Politics
Greek FM Gerapetritis Speaks about Greece’s Security Council Candidacy, Foreign Affairs, and the Diaspora

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

The 30th Κalamata International Dance Festival Runs July 12-21

KALAMATA – Synonymous with the evolution of contemporary dance in Greece, the Kalamata Dance Festival celebrates 30 years of continuous presence this year, having established itself as the premier contemporary dance event in the country and one of the most significant dance events in Europe.

PARIS  — After the French Open marathon came the sprints.

NEW YORK  — An annual New York City parade for Israel that draws thousands of people is scheduled to hit the streets Sunday with heightened security and a focus on solidarity during the war in Gaza.

ATHENS - Covering its bets while moving fast toward sustainable energy and green power, Greece also aims to become a major supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe, cutting into promises to reduce the effects of climate change.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.