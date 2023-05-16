Mitsotakis: ND Represents ‘The Only Serious Proposal’ for Greece’s Governance

Prime Minister and President of the New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits Piraeus, Tuesday, May 16, 2023 (SOTIRIS DIMITROPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)
ATHENS – Addressing a gathering in Piraeus on Tuesday, five days before the general elections in the country, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said it was time for a “final sprint” and a “strong finish” so that on the night of May 21 “there will be no doubts regarding the will of the Greek people, to whom they will entrust the responsibility of governance.” This would be ruling New Democracy, he added.
“We are the only serious proposal for the governance of the country on the day after [the elections]. Because here you vote for ND and you know: you voted ND, you will have Mitsotakis as prime minister. On the other side, the landscape is shrouded in mist. The country at this time does not need uncertainty or instability, it does not need experiments and coalition governments where each side is trying to undermine the other instead of working for the good and progress of the country,” Mitsotakis said.
He stressed the importance of the upcoming elections for a series of issues, including foreign policy, and highlighted his government’s efforts to make Greece strong, invest in the armed forces and build alliances.
“The citizens that vote on Sunday must consider that they are voting for a government and a prime minister that must keep the ship of the country steady and secure in troubled waters and that only ND can guarantee this,” he added.
Mitsotakis had earlier visited high schools in the area, after which he emphasised the “non-negotiable” importance of education for his party and pledged to make full use of the potential of digital technology to enhance learning, through the installation of interactive whiteboards and thousands of digital devices, robotics kits and fast internet connections.
Other stops in Piraeus included the Piraeus Tower, which is undergoing a conversion to create office space and business premises, and the NAT seamen’s pension fund, where he praised the shortening of waiting times for the issue of new pensions.
ATHENS - Four foreigner nationals were arrested by security officers of the Piraeus and Kimi port authorities, it was reported on Tuesday, on suspicion of transporting migrants from Türkiye to Greece and other European countries.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In