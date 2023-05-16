Mitsotakis: ND Represents ‘The Only Serious Proposal’ for Greece’s Governance

Politics

ATHENS – Addressing a gathering in Piraeus on Tuesday, five days before the general elections in the country, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said it was time for a “final sprint” and a “strong finish” so that on the night of May 21 “there will be no doubts regarding the will of the Greek people, to whom they will entrust the responsibility of governance.” This would be ruling New Democracy, he added.

“We are the only serious proposal for the governance of the country on the day after [the elections]. Because here you vote for ND and you know: you voted ND, you will have Mitsotakis as prime minister. On the other side, the landscape is shrouded in mist. The country at this time does not need uncertainty or instability, it does not need experiments and coalition governments where each side is trying to undermine the other instead of working for the good and progress of the country,” Mitsotakis said.

He stressed the importance of the upcoming elections for a series of issues, including foreign policy, and highlighted his government’s efforts to make Greece strong, invest in the armed forces and build alliances.

“The citizens that vote on Sunday must consider that they are voting for a government and a prime minister that must keep the ship of the country steady and secure in troubled waters and that only ND can guarantee this,” he added.

Mitsotakis had earlier visited high schools in the area, after which he emphasised the “non-negotiable” importance of education for his party and pledged to make full use of the potential of digital technology to enhance learning, through the installation of interactive whiteboards and thousands of digital devices, robotics kits and fast internet connections.

Other stops in Piraeus included the Piraeus Tower, which is undergoing a conversion to create office space and business premises, and the NAT seamen’s pension fund, where he praised the shortening of waiting times for the issue of new pensions.