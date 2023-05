Politics

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis posted a video with his commitments from yesterday’s debate on Twitter.

The prime minister pointed out that his main goal was to talk to the citizens about the programme of New Democracy and how it will continue “on the path of progress.”

“I want to thank those who watched yesterday’s debate. My main goal was to talk to the citizens about our programme, about how we will continue on the path of progress for Greece and for every citizen” the prime minister pointed out and invited everyone “to a quick review of our commitments.”