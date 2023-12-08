Mitsotakis Meets with Mayors and Local Governors in Thessaly

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is visiting the Region of Thessaly, chaired a meeting with mayors and community leaders in the areas affected by storm "Daniel" on Friday, December 8, 2023. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PRIME MINISTER'S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)
ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is visiting the Region of Thessaly on Friday, chaired a meeting with mayors and community leaders in the areas affected by storm “Daniel”. The main issues concerning the restoration of the affected areas dominated the discussion. Special emphasis was placed on the removal of water and debris carried by the floods, but also on planning for effective water management in Thessaly, based on technical and scientific recommendations.
According to sources, speakers stressed the very good cooperation between the government and local authorities and the importance of consensus for the benefit of local communities.
The prime minister underlined that the restoration of Thessaly and the support of local residents, agriculture and livestock farming in the Thessaly plain remain an unwavering priority for the government. “The government will be here as long as it’s needed,” Mitsotakis noted.
Rural Development and Food Minister Lefteris Avgenakis, the outgoing regional governor of Thessaly Konstantinos Agorastos and the governor-elect Dimitris Kouretas also took part in the meeting.
Avgenakis presented the actions taken by the government to support farmers and breeders.
ATHENS — After several years of strained relations that raised tensions to alarming levels, longtime regional rivals Greece and Turkey made a significant step Thursday in mending ties during a visit to Athens by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Vladimir Putin on Friday moved to prolong his repressive and unyielding grip on Russia for at least another six years, announcing his candidacy in the presidential election next March that he is all but certain to win, according to state media reports.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In