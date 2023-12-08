Mitsotakis Meets with Mayors and Local Governors in Thessaly

Politics

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is visiting the Region of Thessaly, chaired a meeting with mayors and community leaders in the areas affected by storm "Daniel" on Friday, December 8, 2023. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PRIME MINISTER'S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is visiting the Region of Thessaly on Friday, chaired a meeting with mayors and community leaders in the areas affected by storm “Daniel”. The main issues concerning the restoration of the affected areas dominated the discussion. Special emphasis was placed on the removal of water and debris carried by the floods, but also on planning for effective water management in Thessaly, based on technical and scientific recommendations.

According to sources, speakers stressed the very good cooperation between the government and local authorities and the importance of consensus for the benefit of local communities.

The prime minister underlined that the restoration of Thessaly and the support of local residents, agriculture and livestock farming in the Thessaly plain remain an unwavering priority for the government. “The government will be here as long as it’s needed,” Mitsotakis noted.

Rural Development and Food Minister Lefteris Avgenakis, the outgoing regional governor of Thessaly Konstantinos Agorastos and the governor-elect Dimitris Kouretas also took part in the meeting.

Avgenakis presented the actions taken by the government to support farmers and breeders.