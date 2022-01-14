Mitsotakis Meets with DISY President Neofytou

Politics

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets with the President of Cyprus' Democratic Rally (DISY) , Averof Neofytou, at the Maximos Mansion, on Friday 14 January 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on Friday with the President of Cyprus’ Democratic Rally (DISY) , Averof Neofytou, at the Maximos Mansion.

During the meeting, the developments in the Cyprus issue were examined, while Neofytou informed the prime minister about his decision to claim the presidency of Cyprus.

Mitsotakis expressed his support for Neophytou. “I want you to know that we are by your side and I wholeheartedly wish you strength in the fight you are just starting,” he noted.