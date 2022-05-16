Mitsotakis Meets with Biden at the White House (Video)

President Joe Biden, right, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, May 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
WASHINGTON, DC – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Monday, in the first day of an official two-day visit to the American capital.
President Biden referred to the personal friendship with Mitsotakis and to the democratic ideals born in Greece that inspired the United States, and which he said are sadly tried by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a democracy threatened by autocrats. The issues they will discuss include the defense and trade partnerships, energy security and climate change, Biden said in brief introductory comments to the press.
“Today our friendship and partnership between our countries, between Greeks and Americans, I think is more important than ever. And I’m honored to celebrate the partnership with you,” the American president noted.
PM Mitsotakis referred to the significance of currently celebrating the bicentennial of the Greek War of Independence, which was also inspired by the American struggle for independence. Over the last two centuries Greece and the United States have fought wars together and are now united in facing the challenge of the Ukraine war, he noted.
“My visit to the United States is an opportunity to reassess the status of our relationship, which I honestly believe is at an all-time high,” the Greek leader said, underlining Greece’s role as a reliable partner, one who overcame crises to become a pillar of stability in the region.
The schedule for Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ official two-day visit to the United States was released on Sunday as follows:
PM Mitsotakis’ schedule in Washington
MONDAY, May 16 (Athens times)
– At 14:30, Mitsotakis will be interviewed on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” by journalists Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski
– At 17:00, the PM will take part in an open discussion with journalist David Ignatius at Georgetown University
– At 22:30, Mitsotakis will meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House
– At 00:00, he will attend a reception in his honor by the American president
TUESDAY, May 17 (Athens times)
– At 16:40, PM will visit the US Congress, where he will meet with House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi
– At 18:00, he will address the joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives
– At 19:00, Mitsotakis will attend a reception in his honor by House Speaker Pelosi
– At 02:00 (Wednesday morning, in Athens times), he will attend a dinner with representatives of Greek-American organizations
WASHINGTON - The last thing NATO needs is another source of tension between Greece and Turkey, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told Washington Post journalist David Ignatius during a chat at Georgetown University on Monday.
