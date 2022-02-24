Mitsotakis Meets Visiting Israeli President, Condemns Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

Politics

ATHENS – Greece and the entire European family unequivocally condemn Russia’s attack on the Ukraine, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday during his meeting with visiting Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who is on an official visit to Greece.

Calling the attack a “blatant and unprovoked violation of international law,” Mitsotakis noted that the European Council later on Thursday is expected to approve very severe measures and sanctions against Russia, while adding that this did not only concern Ukraine but the destabilising of the entire European geopolitical order and the protection of freedom.

“We stand united in the defence of our values,” Mitsotakis stressed, expressing his conviction that allies throughout the world and not just the EU member-states and NATO will send a “clear and indisputable message”.

The Greek premier said there must be an immediate cessation of hostilities, a withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine’s territory and full respect of its sovereignty.

On relations with Israel, Mitsotakis noted Greece’s recognition of Israel in 1990, which he said had corrected an “historical injustice”.

Herzog said that Israel fully supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity and expressed his concern for the Jewish community and the Israelis currently in Ukraine.

He also noted the excellent progress in Greek-Israeli bilateral relations, noting that the two countries were now full partners and strategic allies. He congratulated the government on its success in the economic field and offered to share knowhow and experience in dealing with issues such as climate change, regional security and others.

According to Greek government sources, the atmosphere at the meeting reflected the excellent strategic relations of the two countries. The two leaders exchanged views on political, defence and economic relations, the trilateral cooperation schemes in which they participate and developments in the region, as well as issues of special concern to Greece and Israel.

Regarding the Russian attack on Ukraine, Mitsotakis said that Greece is coordinating closely with its partners in the EU and NATO allies for a decisive reaction to Russia’s attack, while briefing the Israeli president on the escalation of Turkish provocativenesss in the Eastern Mediterranean and the actions taken by Greece to deal with it.