Politics

ND President Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets with journalists in Athens, June 24, 2023. (PRESS SECRETARY OF THE ND/ DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on Saturday morning with journalists covering New Democracy politics at a cafe in the center of Athens for an unofficial discussion.

According to sources, they chatted about Sunday’s upcoming election results, and developments in Russia.

“Nobody knows how many parties will make it into Parliament,” Mitsotakis is attributed as saying, adding, “I am not sure that those who told pollsters they will vote for smaller parties will do so. From five to eight parties – nobody knows.”