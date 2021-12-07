x

December 7, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 41ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

Politics

Mitsotakis meeting with President Putin in Sochi on Wednesday

December 7, 2021
By Athens News Agency
Russia Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the situation of coal mining enterprises in Kuzbass, via videoconference in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

ATHENS – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be meeting with Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin at 12:00 (Athens time) on Wednesday.

The meeting will take place in Sochi and will be followed by press statements.

In his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on Wednesday, Prime Minister Kyriakos MItsotakis’ goal is to restore greater warmth to Greek-Russian relations, Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis said in an interview on SKAI radio on Tuesday.

Varvitsiotis noted that Mitsotakis was one of the few European leaders that Putin is to receive at Sochi, while he also pointed out his own visit to Moscow last week at the head of a Greek government delegation, which signed a Cooperation Protocol and a series of agreements for deepening economic cooperation between Russia and Greece.

“We hope Wednesday’s meeting will signal this rapprochement, which does not, however, change the key features of Greek foreign policy, namely our participation in the EU and NATO”.

Referring to the energy sector, he said that Russia is a reliable and also the most important supplier of natural gas to Greece. “What we want, first of all, is this gas supply to continue unhindered and, secondly, its supply at lower prices,” Varvitsiotis added.

RELATED

Society
Greece Confirms 7,009 New COVID Cases on Tuesday, 99 Deaths

ATHENS - Greece confirmed 7,009 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 7 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Tuesday.

Sciences
Children in Greece 5-11 Next in Line for COVID-19 Vaccinations
Sciences
European Drug Regulator Backs Mixing COVID-19 Vaccines

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

Society

ATHENS – It's no surprise to anyone who lives in Athens or has walked around the city and see cars parked even on sidewalks, at bus stops and so many block ramps for the disabled it's finally drawn the attention of government officials.

Politics

ATHENS – His leadership of the former PASOK Socialist party while Prime Minister brought the party's end but George Papandreou has returned to reach a run-off to be the new head of the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL.

General News

Running the Mykonos Café & Bakery in Millbury, MA is a family affair that takes especially hard work because husband Chris Andrianopoulos owns A&D Pizzeria and Pub right across the street.

Church

United States

Video

Christmas Tree Lit in Astoria’s Athens Square Park

ASTORIA – In the midst of a Christmas atmosphere, with messages of hope and warm wishes for the days to come, the members of the Athens Square Tree Committee lit the Christmas tree in Athens Square Park in Astoria on December 3.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings