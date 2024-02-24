Mitsotakis Meets Emir of Qatar in Doha, Discusses Bilateral Cooperation and Investment Opportunities in Greece

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Doha. Saturday 24 February 2024 (DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PRIME MINISTER'S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)
DOHA – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, on Saturday in Doha. According to sources, the two leaders reaffirmed their mutual desire to strengthen bilateral economic ties, as well as cooperation in sectors such as tourism and culture.
The Greek prime minister spoke about the good prospects of the Greek economy after the recovery of investment grade status, stressing that Greece presents a great many opportunities for investment, in energy, tourism and the agrifood sector. It was agreed that there will soon be a business mission to Athens to explore the potential for cooperation. Mitsotakis extended an invitation to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani to visit Athens, which Qatar’s emir accepted.
The two leaders also discussed the situation in Gaza and the latest developments in the Middle East. Mitsotakis highlighted Qatar’s important role as a mediator in the negotiations for the release of the hostages and for peace in the region, while the Emir expressed his appreciation for Greece’s initiatives and role in the region.
Expanded talks between the delegations of the two countries are to follow the meeting.
ATHENS - Anna Paga, a 60-year-old mother of three, may possibly be one of the first patients in Greece who will be able to purchase cannabis for medicinal use at a pharmacy, with a prescription from a doctor.
KYIV, Ukraine — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed Western leaders to Kyiv Saturday to mark the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, as Ukrainian forces run low on ammunition and weaponry and foreign aid hangs in the balance.
Olfa Hamrouni doesn’t know much about her granddaughter; not her favorite toy nor food — is it the pasta the child’s mother loves, or something else?
The Tunisian grandmother doesn’t even let her mind go there.
LOS ANGELES — LeBron James had 30 points, nine assists and seven rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers overcame Victor Wembanyama's historic “5x5” statistical performance for their seventh victory in nine games, 123-118 over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In