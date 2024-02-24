Mitsotakis Meets Emir of Qatar in Doha, Discusses Bilateral Cooperation and Investment Opportunities in Greece

Politics

DOHA – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, on Saturday in Doha. According to sources, the two leaders reaffirmed their mutual desire to strengthen bilateral economic ties, as well as cooperation in sectors such as tourism and culture.

The Greek prime minister spoke about the good prospects of the Greek economy after the recovery of investment grade status, stressing that Greece presents a great many opportunities for investment, in energy, tourism and the agrifood sector. It was agreed that there will soon be a business mission to Athens to explore the potential for cooperation. Mitsotakis extended an invitation to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani to visit Athens, which Qatar’s emir accepted.

The two leaders also discussed the situation in Gaza and the latest developments in the Middle East. Mitsotakis highlighted Qatar’s important role as a mediator in the negotiations for the release of the hostages and for peace in the region, while the Emir expressed his appreciation for Greece’s initiatives and role in the region.

Expanded talks between the delegations of the two countries are to follow the meeting.