January 19, 2024

Columnists

Mitsotakis’ Maneuver: Steering Greece Towards a New Role in Regional Peace

January 19, 2024
By Eraklis A. Diamataris
Kyriakos Mitsotakis Davos 2024
Greek Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis sat down with Foreign Policy editor-in-chief, Ravi Agrawal in Davos, Switzerland on January 19, 2024. (Photo:twitter.com/PrimeministerGR)

In evaluating Greece’s role in fostering peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, a balanced perspective is essential. This includes a fair recognition of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ vision of Greece as an impartial mediator, a role akin to Qatar’s, in this geopolitically complex region. While acknowledging the challenges, it’s clear that Mitsotakis’ approach carries considerable merit.

Under Mitsotakis, Greece has experienced a noteworthy economic recovery. This resurgence, emerging from a severe financial crisis, has not only improved Greece’s standing in Europe but also enhanced its capacity as a regional player. However, it’s pertinent to consider this within the larger context of ongoing regional economic challenges and Greece’s journey towards fiscal stability. These factors do not diminish Mitsotakis’ vision; rather, they underscore the realism and relevance of Greece’s potential role.

The blend of center-right politics and progressive social values under Mitsotakis signifies a thoughtful shift in Greece’s policy. This approach has contributed to Greece’s economic growth, an important factor in strengthening its international standing. Nevertheless, the journey to achieving sustained stability, especially in a region as dynamic as the Eastern Mediterranean, is inherently complex and requires careful navigation.

Greece’s strategic geographical position and its significant maritime industry, as highlighted by incidents like the recent Red Sea crisis, underline its vested interest in maintaining regional stability. Mitsotakis’ balanced stance on Middle Eastern issues reflects a diplomatic effort to reconcile varying interests. By supporting Israel’s right to self-defense and simultaneously acknowledging the humanitarian issues in Gaza, Greece is adopting a more nuanced and balanced foreign policy approach compared to its historical stance.

During a sit-down interview at the Davos World Economic Forum on January 19, 2024, Foreign Policy’s editor-in-chief, Ravi Agrawal, noted that in the 1990s, Greece, under the leadership of Prime Minister Konstantinos Mitsotakis (the father of the current Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis), formally recognized Israel. This recognition marked a pivotal shift towards a more multifaceted diplomatic approach, ultimately leading to the development of a strategic partnership covering security, economics, and culture. It highlighted Greece’s preparedness for a mediating role in regional affairs.

Mitsotakis envisions Greece as a stabilizing force in the region, a goal that appears increasingly attainable with Greece’s current trajectory. This vision necessitates skilled diplomacy, resilience, and the ability to balance a range of often conflicting regional interests. While Greece’s role in NATO and its expanding economic ties lend support to this vision, they also demand a deep understanding of both historical and present-day regional complexities.

The road ahead is filled with challenges, but the potential for Greece to emerge as a key player in the Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East is evident. Mitsotakis’ perspective, while ambitious, aligns well with the realistic possibilities for Greece in the current geopolitical climate. With thoughtful, nuanced diplomacy, Greece is well-positioned to play a significant and balanced role in promoting regional peace and stability.

