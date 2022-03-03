x

March 3, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 40ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

Politics

Mitsotakis Lauds UN Resolution Telling Russia to Leave Ukraine

March 3, 2022
By The National Herald
[350780] ΣΥΖΗΤΗΣΗ ΣΤΗΝ ΒΟΥΛΗ ΣΧΕΤΙΚΑ ΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΚΡΙΣΗ ΣΤΗΝ ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΙΣ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΙΣ ΣΤΗΝ ΕΛΛΑΔΑ (ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks on Tuesday in parliament. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiorgos Kontarinis)

ATHENS – Already supporting European Union sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis applauded the United Nations for a resolution joining the condemnation although it has no power beyond political.

In the first emergency meeting of the General Assemby since 1982, the vote against Russia was 141-5, with 35 countries – including China – abstaining but even Russian allies like Serbia joining in denouncing what has become known as Putin’s War, for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Greece’s pullback from close ties with Russia showed a pattern of the EU, which normally has tepid or symbolic responses even against near-dictatorial moves, risking Putin’s anger, the bloc relying of Russian oil and gas, including Greece.

“The UN has spoken clearly and loudly in condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This historic vote is not only an expression of international solidarity, but a direct demand that Russia immediately and completely withdraws its troops. We stand with Ukraine,” Mitsotakis tweeted.

Russia was joined by Belarus, which has served as a launch pad for Russian invasion forces, Eritrea, North Korea and Syria in voting against the resolution, said Reuters.

“As 141 member states of the United Nations know, more is at stake even than the conflict in Ukraine itself. This is a threat to the security of Europe and the entire rules-based order,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters after the vote.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the assembly that Russia was ready to rachet up its offensive in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance and said that could include use of cluster munitions and vaccum bombs that are banned under international law.

“This is an extraordinary moment,” she said. “Now, at more than any other point in recent history, the United Nations is being challenged,” she said, ut there’s been no attempt to remove Russian from the Security Council where it can veto any votes against Putin for his actions.

RELATED

Politics
As World Tenses, US, Russian Naval Forces Sail Off Greek Coast

With the world on edge over Russia's invasion of Ukraine in an operation reminescent of World War II – and worry it could bring WWIII – ships from the Russia and American fleets were off the Peloponnese in Greek waters.

Society
Greece: 15,783 New COVID Infections on Thursday, 63 Deaths
Politics
Dendias: We Are Making Every Effort to Protect the Greeks in Ukraine

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Shrine AHEPA Chapter 500 Supports the Special Needs Community

GREENLAWN, NY – The Special Needs Valentine Social Dance Party took place on February 26.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings