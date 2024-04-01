Mitsotakis Kicks Off New Democracy’s Campaign for EU Parliament Polls

Politics

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, with his New Democracy government facing a barrage of complaints and challenges from rivals, opened its campaign for the European Parliament elections in June, seen as a litmus test for his popularity.

He and the Conservatives got 40.56 percent of the vote in a romp win in the June, 2023 elections but has been ripped over its handling of a February train crash that year as more revelations are coming out about the likely causes.

Taking no chances or resting on his laurels after beating back a No Confidence vote brought by rival parties wanting to capitalize ahead of the elections, he went to his party’s headquarters in the Athens neighborhood of Tavros.

“In a climate of geopolitical instability, the nation faces significant challenges. Only New Democracy can ensure the country’s security,” Mitsotakis said as he also took shots at his critics who he said wanted political gain from the tragedy.

The debate highlighted how opposition parties are willing to exploit tragedies for political gain,” he said, adding that New Democracy remains “committed to addressing the problems of society.”

He cited what he said were accomplishments by his government, including the recent raising again of the minimum wage, plans to allow private universities to operate and more investments in public health care.

“Support New Democracy so I can advocate for your rightful claims in Brussels,” he said, other parties not yet beginning their push to win seats in the European Parliament, a largely symbolic body.