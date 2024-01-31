Mitsotakis Inaugurates New Aktio-Amvrakia Motorway

Politics

ATHENS – Inaugurating the new Aktio-Amvrakia motorway during a visit to Western Greece on Wednesday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that the year 2024 will be notable, not for the start but for the completion of projects that have been under construction for some time. The road will be opened to traffic on the coming weekend.

“Those of you who live here are well aware of the painful history of the Amvrakia road and you also know how systematically our government fought to unblock this project through new tenders, so that we reached the point today of delivering an ultramodern highway of nearly 50 km in good time,” Mitsotakis said.

He noted that the new road, which was wider and safer than its predecessor, reduced travelling times to the island of Lefkada and to Preveza by some 45 minutes and “opens up entirely new developmental prospects for a region of Greece that to a large extent remained unexploited.”

“I saw with great interest the investments that are underway in the wider region and believe that the existence of this road will decisively contribute so that this beautiful yet unexplored corner of our country attracts more investment interest…leading to more jobs and better incomes for all the citizens,” he added.

He especially highlighted the greater safety of the new highway, referring to the loss of lives due to dangerous roads and the huge improvements in road safety when new highways are opened, saying the government placed emphasis on the completion of infrastructure projects that had delayed for decades.

Among these he listed the section of the E65 highway from Lamia to Kalambaka, due in May, the Thessaloniki metro in November and the Patras-Pyrgos motorway, due to be delivered in 2025.

“I am exceedingly proud of the fact that, in our country, we now have construction firms of the highest standard, which are able to carry out such projects while giving jobs to tens of thousands of our fellow citizens and can also export their knowhow abroad, being firms that are competitive on a global and not just a national scale,” he said.

The 49-km section of motorway links the Ionian highway with the Aktio-Preveza underwater tunnel, the port of Igoumenitsa and the Lefkada junction.

PM meets farmers in Vonitsa

While in the area, Mitsotakis had a meeting with protesting farmers in the town of Vonitsa, promising to do “the best we can on a national and European level”. He assured them that the government puts great weight on the primary sector, noting that “the better the country’s economy does, the more funds we will have to support the primary sector.”

Farmers in Vonitsa had set up a blockade at the entrance of the town with their tractors at 11:00 on Wednesday, expressing their protest and demanding a reduction in the cost of production, compensation and infrastructure.

The farmers in Vonitsa waited for the prime minister in order to present their demands, which they said were pressing for their continued survival.