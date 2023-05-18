x

May 18, 2023

Mitsotakis in Thessaloniki: We Met our Commitment for the Metro

May 18, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was a passenger in the first trial operation of the Thessaloniki metro on Thursday, May 18, 2023. (Photo by VASILIS VERVERIDIS/MOTIONTEAM)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was a passenger in the first trial operation of the Thessaloniki metro on Thursday, May 18, 2023. (Photo by VASILIS VERVERIDIS/MOTIONTEAM)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was a passenger in the first trial operation of the Thessaloniki metro on Thursday. Mitsotakis travelled, for the first time, the entire route from the new railway station to the Pylea depot, stating that his government had turned into action its commitment to deliver in the immediate future the most modern metro in Europe to the citizens of Thessaloniki.

“The metro of Thessaloniki is now set in trial operation and those that had the opportunity to accompany us today saw that this government kept its promise,” Mitsotakis said.

The prime minister was also given a tour of the Metro Operations Control Centre.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was a passenger in the first trial operation of the Thessaloniki metro on Thursday, May 18, 2023. (Photo: Pool/KONSTANTINOS TSAKALIDIS/MOTIONTEAM)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was a passenger in the first trial operation of the Thessaloniki metro on Thursday, May 18, 2023. (Photo: Pool/KONSTANTINOS TSAKALIDIS/MOTIONTEAM)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was a passenger in the first trial operation of the Thessaloniki metro on Thursday, May 18, 2023. (Photo by VASILIS VERVERIDIS/MOTIONTEAM)
Minister of Culture and Sports Lina Mendoni. (Photo by RAPHAEL GEORGIADIS/MOTIONTEAM)

