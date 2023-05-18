Mitsotakis in Thessaloniki: We Met our Commitment for the Metro

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was a passenger in the first trial operation of the Thessaloniki metro on Thursday, May 18, 2023. (Photo by VASILIS VERVERIDIS/MOTIONTEAM)
ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was a passenger in the first trial operation of the Thessaloniki metro on Thursday. Mitsotakis travelled, for the first time, the entire route from the new railway station to the Pylea depot, stating that his government had turned into action its commitment to deliver in the immediate future the most modern metro in Europe to the citizens of Thessaloniki.
“The metro of Thessaloniki is now set in trial operation and those that had the opportunity to accompany us today saw that this government kept its promise,” Mitsotakis said.
The prime minister was also given a tour of the Metro Operations Control Centre.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In